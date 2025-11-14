Paystack suspends CTO amid misconduct allegations

Nigerian fintech giant Paystack has placed its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, on suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a junior employee, as well as renewed public outrage over a series of offensive tweets he posted between 2009 and 2017.

The resurfaced tweets, which contained explicit references to workplace harassment, bestiality, and minors, triggered widespread condemnation across the social media platform X, prompting calls for corporate accountability and a full investigation.

Paystack confirmed the suspension in an official statement, noting that it takes the allegations seriously and has initiated a formal inquiry. The company stated that Olubi will remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Olubi has since deactivated his X account and has not issued any public response regarding the misconduct claims or the controversial posts.

