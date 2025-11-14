U.S.: Federal operations resume after historic shutdown

The United States federal government is set to resume full operations on Thursday, November 13, 2025, ending the longest shutdown in the nation’s history, a 43-day impasse that disrupted air travel, reduced food assistance for low-income households, and left more than one million federal employees without pay for over a month.

However, the reopening offers little certainty. The deep political disagreements that triggered the shutdown remain unresolved, raising concerns that another stalemate could emerge in the coming weeks.

The newly approved funding package provides only limited constraints on President Donald Trump’s ability to withhold federal spending. The administration has repeatedly challenged Congress’s constitutional power over federal appropriations. In addition, the legislation does not address the imminent expiration of key health-care subsidies—an issue that initially prompted Senate Democrats to block funding.

The shutdown also highlighted internal fractures within the Democratic Party. Progressive members pushed for an aggressive stance against Trump, while moderates expressed frustration over their limited leverage in a Congress still controlled by Republicans in both chambers. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer now faces criticism from some within his party, even though he voted against the final agreement.

According to the White House, the approximately 1.4 million federal workers who worked without pay will begin receiving back pay on Saturday, with all payments expected by Wednesday. Although the administration previously threatened to withhold pay for some workers, there has been no indication it will follow through.

“I’m happy to see all my coworkers again. I brought in some pastries for everybody so we can enjoy our first day back,” said federal employee Stanley Stocker upon arriving at the Department of the Interior.

During the shutdown, President Trump dismissed several thousand federal workers, but the new funding agreement requires agencies to reverse those terminations within five days, ensuring that affected employees retain their jobs. The deal also suspends Trump’s broader federal workforce reduction initiative through the end of January. His administration had aimed to shrink the 2.2-million-strong civil service by roughly 300,000 positions by year-end.

Across the country, critical systems are gradually stabilizing. Air travel is returning to normal after widespread cancellations caused by high absenteeism among air traffic controllers. The Department of Homeland Security announced $10,000 bonus payments for airport security officers who worked extra shifts during the shutdown.

The Agriculture Department confirmed that most states will receive renewed funding for the SNAP food assistance program within 24 hours, resolving a dispute that threatened benefits for 42 million Americans. Meanwhile, the Smithsonian Institution said several of its major museums along the National Mall will reopen Friday, with the National Zoo and additional facilities reopening by Monday.

Americans Split on Who Is to Blame

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday shows no clear political winner: 50% of Americans blame Republicans for the shutdown, while 47% blame Democrats. The government is currently funded only until January 30, leaving the possibility of another shutdown early next year.

Conspicuously absent from recent debates is the $38 trillion national debt, which continues to grow at an estimated rate of $1.8 trillion per year. Lawmakers have postponed discussions on long-term fiscal responsibility.

Democrats secured no firm commitments regarding health subsidies, gaining only a promise of a Senate vote. Still, party leaders argue that the debate has drawn national attention to the rising cost of living. The subsidies support 24 million Americans—many in Republican-controlled states.

“The healthcare of the American people is a fight worth having, and I’m proud that Democrats held together for this long to fight this battle,” said Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia. “The American people are more aware of the high stakes.”

Republicans countered that the shutdown caused unnecessary harm, echoing arguments Democrats used in previous shutdowns in 2013 and 2019 when Republicans demanded concessions on healthcare and immigration policies.

“This is just absolutely insane, insane that we’re now using government shutdowns as leverage for policy. That can never happen,” said Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick.

Economic Impact Still Unclear

The shutdown delayed the release of key economic data, complicating efforts by the Federal Reserve and investors to assess the health of the world’s largest economy. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett warned that October’s unemployment figures may never be published.

Consumers grew cautious heading into the year-end holiday season, and the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the shutdown delayed about $50 billion in spending, cutting U.S. GDP by 1.5 percentage points. While most economic activity is expected to rebound, the CBO projects that up to $14 billion in losses may never be recovered.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reported that roughly $5.3 billion in loans to 10,000 small businesses were delayed as a result of the shutdown.