African, African-American scholars clash over Prof. Gates’ PBS series on Africa

African, African-American scholars clash over Prof. Gates' PBS series on Africa

Documentary is enlightening
Gates’ documentary was an intensely enlightening experience for me as an African American viewer. I am not completely surprised by the criticism his work has evoked, and I personally questioned some of the scholarship of his piece. Yet, the airing of his documentary truly inspired me to learn more about Africa. In fact, the ensuing controversy only serves to make me hopeful that qualified African scholarship will continue to grow in depth and scope. Perhaps Gates’ documentary will have served an even greater purpose with the test of time.
By Latanya West ldyt33@earthlink.net
February 13, 2000

