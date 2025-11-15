Originally posted 2002

MADRID (Reuters) – Africa clinched an unprecedented fourth consecutive World Cup men’s title on Saturday, September 21, 2002, after their 4×400 meters relay quartet finished third in the final event of the two-day team competition. The African team gathered 134 points from 20 events to finish first ahead of the United States (119) and Europe (115). Russia took the women’s title with 126 points, followed by Europe (123) and the Americas (110).

The four-yearly team competition featured continental squads from the United States, the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, plus men’s and women’s teams from hosts Spain. Germany and Britain completed the field in the men’s event, and Germany and Russia also competed in the women’s. Olympic silver medallist Wilson Boit Kipketer of Kenya edged the Africans ahead of Europe by a point in the 16th event when he outsprinted Spain’s Luis Miguel Martin to win the 3,000 meters steeplechase in eight minutes and 25.34 seconds.

South Africa’s Commonwealth gold medallist Okkert Brits, a winner in London eight years ago, extended the lead with a year’s best of 5.75 meters in the pole vault and Kenyan Paul Bitok gathered six more with fourth place in the 3,000 meters flat.

Another South African and Commonwealth champion, Frantz Kruger, finished second in the discus for eight points. Asked the secret of the African success,” Kipketer replied: “I think it’s because of our dedication and training that we do and the climatic conditions in Africa with the high altitude.”

Primarily for economic reasons, an increasing number of elite African athletes, both men and women, have emigrated to Europe in recent years.

One of these, Nigerian-born Portuguese Francis Obikwelu, the world bronze medallist three years ago in Seville, provided the upset of the day when he defeated Africa’s Frank Fredericks in the 200.

Namibian Fredericks, the Commonwealth champion, former world champion and winner of four Olympic and four world silver medals in his distinguished career, said before the meeting he was perturbed at the development. “I think it is quite sad,” he said. “Athletes can make more money in Europe. If you have a family that’s a decision you have to make. I made a decision to remain in Namibia and I am proud of it.”

The most commanding performance of the night came in the women’s 1,500 meters where Turkey’s Sureyya Ayhan, running for Europe, led from start to finish to win in four minutes 02.57 seconds