DR Congo, M23 Rebels sign peace deal framework in Doha

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group have signed a framework agreement aimed at ending the protracted conflict in eastern Congo, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands this year alone.

The agreement was formalized on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, during a ceremony attended by representatives of both parties, along with officials from the United States and Qatar, who have been mediating peace efforts.

The newly signed framework is the latest in a series of accords designed to bring stability to eastern Congo, a region long plagued by violence involving armed groups and foreign interests. The decades-long conflict has frequently threatened to spill over into neighboring countries, raising fears of a broader regional crisis.

U.S. and Qatari officials described the accord as a “significant milestone” toward peace but cautioned that substantial work remains before the agreement can bring tangible change on the ground.

Many Details Still Under Negotiation

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Massad Boulos, the U.S. Special Envoy to the Great Lakes region, said the framework encompasses eight distinct protocols, though consensus has only been reached on two, prisoner exchanges and ceasefire monitoring.

“Yes, they were a little bit slow in the first few weeks,” Boulos told reporters. “Yes, people were expecting to see probably some immediate results on the ground, but this is a process… This is not a light switch that you just switch on and off.”

Boulos acknowledged that implementing the initial measures has been challenging, emphasizing that patience and persistence will be required to sustain progress.

Conflict Persists Despite Diplomacy

The signing comes as fighting continues in parts of eastern Congo, despite multiple rounds of peace talks hosted by Qatar since April. The M23 group, which has received alleged backing from Rwanda—a claim Kigali denies—captured Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, in January and expanded its control across North and South Kivu provinces.

Rwanda’s alleged involvement has drawn international condemnation and further complicated the peace process, as M23 now holds more territory than at any point in its history.

Meanwhile, violence continues to claim lives. On Friday, local officials reported that at least 28 civilians were killed by Islamic State-linked militants in North Kivu province, underscoring the fragile security situation even as negotiations proceed.

Path Forward

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, hailed the framework as a critical step toward lasting peace.

“Peace cannot be enforced by force, but is built through confidence, mutual respect and sincere commitment,” he said.

Previous agreements between the DRC government and M23, including a July declaration of principles and an October ceasefire monitoring pact, laid the groundwork for Saturday’s accord but left many contentious issues unresolved, including power-sharing, disarmament, and the reintegration of fighters.

While the Doha signing represents cautious optimism, both diplomats and analysts note that sustainable peace will depend on implementation, cooperation from regional actors, and continued international support.