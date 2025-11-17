Faye – Sonko dispute exposes cracks in Senegal’s ruling coalition

For now, the situation remains unchanged. Neither President Bassirou Diomaye Faye nor Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has made any public comment on the growing crisis within their political alliance, the “Diomaye President” coalition that propelled Faye to power earlier this year.

Behind the scenes, multiple mediators, including civil society leaders, religious figures, and family members of both men are working to defuse tensions and restore communication between the two longtime allies. However, no concrete progress has been made, and little information has emerged beyond a few speculative reports and reassurances from PASTEF party officials claiming that “everything is under control.”

Contrary to those reassurances, several local media outlets suggest otherwise. The private daily Source A, for instance, ran a front-page story claiming that “the Bassirou–Sonko divide is widening,” highlighting the challenges mediators face in bridging what now appears to be a serious political rift.

At the heart of the dispute lies President Faye’s reported attempt to restructure the ruling coalition, a move that has sparked friction with Sonko and his loyalists. The disagreement, insiders say, reflects deeper questions about authority, party control, and the direction of the administration.

The current standoff is particularly striking given the duo’s once-solid relationship. It was Sonko who, following his legal troubles and disqualification from the 2024 presidential race, endorsed Faye as his replacement, famously declaring “Sonko moy Diomaye” (“Sonko is Diomaye”), a slogan that symbolized unity and trust. That bond now appears to be under strain as both men navigate the realities of governance and party politics.

Some hardline members of PASTEF have reportedly rejected President Faye’s attempt to lead the coalition’s restructuring, arguing that he relinquished all party positions after assuming the presidency and therefore lacks authority to interfere in internal reorganization efforts.

For now, mediation efforts continue quietly, but observers say the split, if not resolved soon, could destabilize the coalition that ushered in Senegal’s new political era.