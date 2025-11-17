Tom Cruise Honored with Oscar for lifetime achievement

Summarizing a 45-year Hollywood career in four minutes, director Alejandro Iñárritu joked it was a “mission impossible” as he presented Tom Cruise with an honorary Oscar on Sunday night, recognizing one of cinema’s most enduring and influential stars.

Iñárritu, who directed Cruise in an upcoming untitled film slated for release next October, praised the actor not only for his legendary stunts but also for his artistic precision.

“It is not how far he runs or how high he jumps,” Iñárritu said. “It’s how precisely he decides to move — those tiny calibrations.”

Cruise, 63, received the award alongside three other honorees selected by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. A four-time Oscar nominee, Cruise was recognized for his work across a diverse filmography that spans “Risky Business,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Top Gun,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, the Academy credited Cruise for his ongoing efforts to champion traditional cinema amid the industry’s digital transformation and the growing dominance of streaming platforms.

Accepting the award before an audience of Hollywood icons including Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ariana Grande, Cruise reflected on the childhood experiences that sparked his lifelong passion for movies.

“Suddenly the world was so much larger than the one that I knew,” he said, recalling how he worked odd jobs just to buy movie tickets.

He reaffirmed his dedication to the film industry, promising to continue supporting emerging filmmakers.

“I will always do everything I can to support this art form and to champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful — hopefully without too many more broken bones,” he joked, referencing his ankle injury during a 2017 stunt.

Cruise concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the craft that defined his life:

“Making films is not what I do. It’s who I am.”

The ceremony also honored Dolly Parton with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her extensive charitable work, including her Imagination Library, which has distributed over 300 million books to children worldwide. She accepted the award via video message.

Additional honorees included Debbie Allen, celebrated for her contributions to acting and choreography, and Wynn Thomas, a trailblazing production designer known for his innovative work across decades of filmmaking.