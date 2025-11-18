South Africa: Telkom reports 16% profit jump on strong data revenue growth

South African telecommunications giant Telkom Ltd. (TKGJ.J) reported a strong rise in half-year earnings on Tuesday, as its continued focus on data services delivered solid revenue growth despite a challenging economic environment.

The company, which is majority-owned by the South African government, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the primary indicator of profit performance in South Africa, jumped 16.4% to 305.6 cents for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 191.5 cents in the same period last year.

Group revenue grew 3.4% to 22.1 billion rand ($1.28 billion), supported by a 10.3% increase in mobile data revenue and a 12.3% rise in fibre-related data income. Overall, data revenue climbed 7.9%, accounting for 59.1% of total revenue, underscoring Telkom’s strategic pivot toward digital connectivity and broadband expansion.

“Our data-led strategy will continue to act as a catalyst for growth as we strengthen our unique position as the backbone of South Africa’s digital future,” said Group CEO Serame Taukobong in a company statement.

Despite the earnings improvement, Telkom did not declare an interim dividend, opting instead to reinvest in network upgrades and digital infrastructure.

At the current exchange rate, $1 equals 17.2019 rand.