Tinubu orders immediate rescue of abducted Kebbi schoolgirls

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed grave concern over the abduction of several female students from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, assuring citizens that immediate steps are being taken to secure their safe release.

In a statement on Monday, November 17, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, condemned the attack, describing it as a “heinous assault on innocent children and educators fulfilling their duty to the nation.” He reaffirmed that the protection of every Nigerian, especially schoolchildren, remains a sacred obligation of the state.

“Safeguarding every Nigerian, particularly our schoolchildren, is a core responsibility of government,” President Tinubu said. “We will not relent until the abducted girls are rescued and those behind this barbaric act are brought to justice.”

The President has directed security and intelligence agencies to conduct a coordinated operation to locate and rescue the abducted students. He also instructed the agencies to ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening internal security, noting that ongoing efforts are focused on enhancing military readiness, modernizing policing strategies, and improving intelligence coordination to prevent such incidents in the future.

In addition, Nigeria is deepening regional collaboration through ECOWAS, the African Union (AU), and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to secure borders and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks operating across the Sahel.

Citizens were urged to remain calm and confident in the government’s determination to bring the students home safely and reinforce national security against future threats.