Court finds IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu guilty of terrorism

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, 2025, convicted the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on charges of terrorism brought against him by the Federal Government.

Delivering judgment, Justice James Omotosho held that the prosecution successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt on all seven counts filed against the defendant.

On the first count, the judge noted that Kanu failed to respond to the broadcast allegations and deliberately refused to present a defence.

Justice Omotosho stated that evidence presented by the prosecution established that the defendant ordered the enforcement of the sit-at-home directive across Nigeria’s South-East region.

According to the judge, Kanu’s statements and actions amounted to acts of terrorism as defined under Nigerian law.

“He committed an act of terrorism against Nigeria by making a broadcast threatening that people would die and the world would be at a standstill,”

Justice Omotosho declared.

He further held that Kanu was fully aware of the consequences of his actions and proceeded “without consideration for the lives of his own people.”

“From the uncontroverted evidence of the prosecution, it is clear that the defendant carried out a preparatory act of terrorism. He had the duty to explain himself, but failed to do so,”

the judge added.

The court’s full judgment is expected to outline the specific sentencing terms and implications of the conviction.

More details to follow…