Nnamdi Kanu ordered out of court over disruptive behaviour

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, commenced the delivery of judgment in the long-running terrorism trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in his absence, following what the court described as his unruly conduct.

The judge ordered that the proceedings continue without the defendant after ruling that Kanu had repeatedly disrupted the session and shown disregard for the authority of the court.

The decision came after the dismissal of three new motions filed by Kanu, which Justice Omotosho described as lacking merit.

Kanu, who represented himself, had interrupted the court’s proceedings, protesting that the trial could not continue because he had not filed his final written address.

Raising his voice, he demanded,

“Which law states that you can charge me on an unwritten law? Show me. Omotosho, where is the law? Any judgment declared in this Court is a complete rubbish.”

He further accused Justice Omotosho of bias, claiming the judge did not understand the law.

After a brief adjournment, the lead prosecutor, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), urged the court to continue the trial in Kanu’s absence, citing his persistent disruption of proceedings.

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho affirmed that while the constitution guarantees a defendant’s right to be present at trial, that privilege may be withdrawn in cases of continuous misconduct.

“If a defendant misconducts himself or acts in an unruly manner during the course of his trial, his trial can be conducted in his absence,”

the judge stated.

He emphasized that the courtroom remains “a temple of justice and of God,” warning that no individual is above the law.

Justice Omotosho noted that Kanu’s “unruly attitude” was not a new development, recalling that he had displayed similar behaviour during previous proceedings.

The court also observed that Kanu had earlier indicated he would not call witnesses or present a defence, and that Thursday’s sitting was scheduled for the delivery of judgment and potential sentencing.

Following the order, court security officers escorted Kanu out of the courtroom, after which the judge proceeded to deliver his ruling.