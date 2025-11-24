Egypt holds second round of parliamentary voting

Egyptians returned to the polls on Monday, November 24, 2025, for the second phase of parliamentary elections, covering 13 governorates, including Cairo and Suez, as authorities sought to restore confidence in the electoral process following allegations of irregularities in the first round.

More than 34 million Egyptians were eligible to vote in this second phase, according to the National Elections Authority (NEA). Polling stations opened early on Monday, just days after officials annulled results from several constituencies over reports of violations during the first stage of voting.

The first phase was conducted on November 10 and 11 across 14 provinces. However, widespread reports of procedural and campaign violations prompted President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to order a formal review of the incidents. Following the investigation, the NEA announced a rerun in 19 of the 70 constituencies next month, citing irregularities related to electoral advertisements and vote counting errors.

For many Egyptians, the decision to nullify certain results was seen as a positive step toward transparency. Sherif Toubar, a resident of Cairo, said the move demonstrated that “the people’s votes are valuable and the representatives who will enter the parliament must be the one the people chose.”

In total, 568 seats in the lower house are being contested. Half of the seats are reserved for political parties, while the other half are open to independent candidates, with more than 2,500 individuals running. Under Egypt’s constitution, the president will appoint an additional 28 members, bringing the total number of parliamentarians to 596.

The elections are being monitored by international observers, including representatives from the Arab League and the African Union, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The newly elected House of Representatives is expected to be sworn in before January, when the term of the current parliament officially expires.