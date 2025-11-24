Sudan army rejects U.S.-led ceasefire proposal

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, rejected a ceasefire proposal put forward by US-led mediators, describing it as “the worst yet”, in a setback to efforts to end the country’s devastating war, which has persisted for over 30 months.

In a video statement released by the military late Sunday, November 23, 2025, al-Burhan condemned the proposal as unacceptable and accused the mediators of bias.

“This plan eliminates the armed forces, dissolves security agencies and keeps the militia where they are,” al-Burhan said. “It is very bad and we don’t accept it.”

The military leader also singled out Massad Boulos, the United States adviser for African affairs, accusing him of attempting to “impose conditions” on the Sudanese army.

“We fear that he will be an obstacle to the peace that we and all the people of Sudan seek,” he added.

The mediators, collectively known as the Quad, have been working for over two years to end the fighting and restore a path toward democratic transition, which was derailed by a military coup in 2021. The Quad comprises the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced plans to focus more on resolving Sudan’s conflict after being urged to act by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a White House visit.

Al-Burhan also criticized the UAE, highlighting its membership in the Quad and alleging that the country bears responsibility for supporting rebels.

“The mediation group was not innocent of responsibility, especially since the entire world has witnessed the UAE’s support for the rebels against the Sudanese State,” he said.

The UAE has faced widespread accusations from rights groups of supplying paramilitary forces, which it has consistently denied.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, UN Secretary-General António Guterres renewed his call for a ceasefire, urging the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to negotiate.

We need peace in Sudan. We need an immediate cessation of hostilities. We need safe & unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid. We need an end to the flow of weapons & fighters. We need the Sudanese Armed Forces & the Rapid Support Forces to come to the negotiating table. pic.twitter.com/vKLhqspdvc — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 24, 2025