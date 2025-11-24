Nigeria: Peter Obi faults government response as insecurity deepens nationwide

ABUJA, Nigeria — Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticised the Federal Government for what he described as a failure of leadership, accusing it of prioritising political interests over the safety and welfare of Nigerians amid escalating insecurity, violence, and institutional decline.

In a strongly worded statement, Obi said Nigeria’s deepening crisis is not the result of fate but of “collective leadership failures” that have allowed lawlessness and insecurity to thrive unchecked.

“No serious nation survives on excuses, indifference, or absentee leadership. What we are witnessing is not inevitable; it is the direct consequence of we the leaders not valuing human life. Nigeria is bleeding because those elected to protect the nation have chosen comfort over courage, politics over people, and power over purpose,” he said.

Wave of Violence Across the Nation

Obi outlined a series of tragic and violent incidents over the past ten days, illustrating what he called the “depth of insecurity” plaguing the nation:

Nov. 11, 2025: Six senior directors from the Ministry of Defence were kidnapped along the Kogi axis.

Nov. 15: A senior military officer, a Brigadier General, was executed.

Nov. 16: Sixty-four civilians, including women and children, were abducted in Zamfara State.

Nov. 17: Twenty-five schoolgirls were abducted in Kebbi State, and their Vice Principal was killed.

Nov. 18: Gunmen attacked worshippers at a church in Kwara State, killing several and abducting 38.

Nov. 18: A crisis erupted at PDP Wadata Plaza following actions by security agents.

Nov. 18: Judges were reportedly made to stand as an APC partisan song played during the All Nigeria Judges’ Conference.

Nov. 19: Soldiers attempting to rescue abducted Kebbi schoolgirls were ambushed.

Nov. 21: Over 300 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted from a Catholic school in Niger State.

Nov. 22: Bandits opened fire on farmers in Kaduna State, killing one.

Nov. 23: Terrorists ambushed and killed five police officers, injuring two, in Bauchi State.

He also cited reports that 13 female farmers were abducted in Askira-Uba LGA of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

“Leadership Is a Responsibility, Not a Title”

Obi emphasised that governance must be grounded in responsibility, empathy, and competence.

He said leaders are entrusted with protecting every child, community, and citizen, and that the government must act decisively to restore public confidence.

“Each day, new tragedies highlight the absence of competent, compassionate, responsive, and responsible leadership,” Obi said, stressing that “Nigerians deserve safety, dignity, and peace.”

He called on the Federal Government to prioritise people over politics, rebuild public institutions, and demonstrate courage in addressing the nation’s growing insecurity.

Context: Widening Security Threats and Government Response

Nigeria has faced a surge of coordinated abductions and terrorist attacks in recent weeks.

On November 19, armed men invaded Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, in Kwara State, abducting 38 worshippers during a night service. Two days later, gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State, kidnapping hundreds of students and teachers in a pre-dawn raid.

In response, President Bola Tinubu announced the successful rescue of all 38 abducted worshippers and the recovery of 51 students from St. Mary’s School. He also convened an emergency security meeting at the State House with heads of defence and intelligence agencies.

To strengthen security nationwide, the President ordered the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs and their redeployment to community policing, especially in rural areas. He also approved the recruitment of 30,000 new police officers and launched collaboration with state governments to upgrade training facilities and improve frontline response capabilities.