U.S., and Nigeria deepen security ties amid tensions over genocide allegations

ABUJA, Nigeria — The United States and the Nigerian government have agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Defence and Security Cooperation, marking a new phase in bilateral relations following high-level talks in Washington, D.C. last week.

The agreement was announced in a statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who described the discussions as reinforcing “a constructive and solution-driven partnership” while addressing “damaging misconceptions” about Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

Nigeria Refutes Genocide Claims

According to Onanuga, the Nigerian delegation, led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, used every engagement in Washington to reject allegations of state-sanctioned or religiously motivated violence in Nigeria.

“The delegation strongly rejected wrongful framing of the situation,” Onanuga quoted officials as saying, emphasising that “violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.”

The meetings, which involved senior U.S. national security and defence officials, reportedly focused on strengthening intelligence cooperation, humanitarian support, and early-warning systems for conflict prevention.

U.S. Signals Deeper Security Cooperation

Onanuga said Washington expressed readiness to expand its security and defence collaboration with Nigeria, including improved intelligence sharing, faster processing of defence equipment requests, and potential access to excess U.S. military assets to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations.

“The United States Government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria,” Onanuga stated, adding that the U.S. also signalled interest in providing humanitarian aid to affected communities and technical support to enhance early-warning and crisis-response systems.

Under the new framework:

Both countries will immediately operationalise a non-binding cooperation structure and establish a Joint Working Group to coordinate implementation.

The platform will strengthen intelligence collaboration, defence coordination, and humanitarian response mechanisms.

Nigeria reaffirmed its “commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures” as security operations intensify against extremist groups.

Correcting Misconceptions and Rebuilding Trust

Onanuga said the meetings in Washington “provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria” and helped “reinforce mutual trust” between Abuja and Washington.

He added that the Federal Government remains mindful of international concerns over religious freedom and assured Nigerians that “firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.”

The Nigerian delegation also included Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, Special Adviser to the NSA Idayat Hassan, and Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, Director of Foreign Relations at the Office of the NSA.

Background: U.S. Scrutiny and Tensions

The talks followed a recent escalation in rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused the Nigerian government of enabling a “Christian genocide” — an allegation that Abuja has repeatedly denied.

Trump subsequently designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and warned of potential U.S. military action if Abuja failed to address ongoing insecurity.

Nigerian officials have consistently dismissed such claims, maintaining that the country’s violence stems from criminality, extremism, and land-based conflicts, not religion. The Washington meetings were partly aimed at clarifying this position to U.S. policymakers and rebuilding strategic trust.