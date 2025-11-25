Nigeria: Wike warns ground rent defaulters of property forfeiture in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to ground rent defaulters, stating that properties belonging to individuals or organizations that fail to meet the payment deadline will be forfeited to the FCT Administration.

Wike gave the warning on Monday while addressing journalists after inspecting major infrastructure projects in the Wuse and Life Camp districts of Abuja.

He emphasized that there would be no further extensions on the payment deadline, noting that the initial two-week grace period—along with an additional presidential extension granted four months ago—had long expired.

The minister directed officials of the FCT Administration (FCTA) to begin enforcement immediately, including sealing up properties belonging to defaulters.

“If you have not paid, we will seal up the premises and the property becomes the property of the FCT Administration,” Wike said. “It is unfortunate that most Nigerians who complain don’t want to abide by the rules. You realize that when we started this enforcement, we also had a presidential intervention to give them two, three weeks more. But it’s more than four months now, and we cannot carry out projects without people paying their taxes. We did also make publications of extending the deadline, and of course, you know they like to rush. If you don’t go and enforce it, nobody will pay. So, we believe that this is the last time. We are not going to extend any further.”

Wike reiterated that the FCTA depends on tax and rent compliance to fund ongoing capital projects in the territory and warned that defaulting property owners will face strict sanctions.

Update on Abuja Bus Terminals and Infrastructure Projects

The minister also provided updates on ongoing projects in the capital city, including the Abuja Bus Terminals, stating that the procurement process would be concluded before the end of the year.

“We believe, by the grace of God, before the end of the year, that we will have rounded up. So, it is a matter of getting things done by the way they are supposed to be, by following due process,” he said.

According to Wike, the administration is currently evaluating companies that applied to operate the terminals and assessing their available bus fleets to ensure efficient public transport service delivery once operations begin.

The minister also inspected key road projects, including the Transit Way N2, which links the Central Business District to Wuse District, and the Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) stretching from Life Camp Junction to Karmo.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, noting that the contractors had assured him of timely completion in line with project timelines.