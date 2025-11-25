Wizkid’s journey to stardom spotlighted in HBO documentary

HBO is set to debut a compelling new documentary, Music Box: Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, highlighting the extraordinary journey of Nigerian superstar Wizkid from the streets of Lagos to the pinnacle of global music. Directed by Karam Gill and executive produced by Bill Simmons, the film premieres on December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will also be available for streaming on Max.

The documentary traces Wizkid’s evolution from a teenager creating music in Surulere to headlining London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023, making him the first African artist to perform at the venue. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews, the film situates his journey within the global rise of Afrobeats.

Music legends and cultural figures, including Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, describe Wizkid as a symbol of hope and artistic breakthrough for Nigeria. The documentary also examines his self-made ascent, the cultural connections between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and how his success has propelled Afrobeats onto the world stage.