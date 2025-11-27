Goodluck Jonathan, African observers stranded as military seizes power in Guinea-Bissau

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is among African leaders and observers currently trapped in Guinea-Bissau following a military coup that disrupted the country’s presidential election.

Jonathan was part of a 36-member delegation from the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF), tasked with monitoring Sunday’s presidential election.

On Wednesday, military officers seized control of the government, suspended the electoral process, and imposed an overnight curfew while closing all land, air, and sea borders. The coup came after both President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, seeking re-election, and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, claimed victory despite the absence of official results.

Jonathan and hundreds of other foreign observers were unable to leave the country, with many stranded at airports. In a joint statement, Jonathan and the other African leaders condemned the coup, saying:

“We express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results. It’s regrettable that this announcement came at a time when the missions had just concluded meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people.

We deplore this blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains that have been achieved thus far. We request the African Union and the ECOWAS to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order.

We express concern over the arrests of top officials, including those in charge of the electoral process. In this regard, we urge the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials to allow the country’s electoral process to proceed to its conclusion.

We call on the people of Guinea-Bissau to remain calm, and we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the country on its democratic path. In this respect, we underscore the importance of preserving peace, stability, and the well-being of the Bissau-Guinean people during this sensitive period.”

The military, referring to itself as the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,” asserted full control of the country. President Embaló confirmed his deposition in a call to France24, stating:

“I have been deposed. I am currently at the general staff headquarters.”

The head of the opposition PAIGC party, Domingos Simoes Pereira, has also been detained. Reports indicate that the military is attempting to cut off internet access in the country. The coup was led by Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential guard, who reportedly arrested the president himself.

Upon arriving in Guinea-Bissau ahead of the elections, Jonathan had expressed hopes for a peaceful and transparent electoral process. On social media, he stated:

“We arrived in Bissau this evening as members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission ahead of Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and parliamentary polls scheduled for November 23, 2025. We wish the people of Guinea-Bissau peaceful, inclusive, and transparent elections.”

He later updated:

“Members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission today conducted visits to some polling stations in Bissau as voting commenced in Guinea-Bissau’s 2025 presidential and parliamentary elections. WAEF extends warm regards to the people and authorities of Guinea-Bissau and wishes for a smooth voting process and a peaceful, stable post-election period that strengthens unity and democratic governance.”

Jonathan’s last update highlighted a condolence visit to the family of the late Guinea-Bissau President Manuel Sefiro Nhamado, to mourn the passing of the former First Lady, Mrs. Isolina Da Fonseca Nhamajo, during which he shared several photos with the family.

The coup has left both international observers and Guinea-Bissau citizens in a state of uncertainty, raising concerns about the stability of the nation’s democratic process.