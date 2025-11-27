Nigerian court dismisses ex-Binance chief Gambaryan’s compensation suit against NSA, and EFCC

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 26, 2025, dismissed a compensation claim filed by former Binance Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, against Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged prolonged detention.

Justice Umar Mohammed ruled that Gambaryan’s fundamental rights claim could not be used to interfere with the prosecutorial role of Nigerian authorities investigating suspected foreign exchange violations and money laundering linked to Binance.

Gambaryan had sought damages and an apology for his detention, claiming it caused “immense hardship and emotional stress” to him and his family. His legal team noted that he was detained after visiting Nigeria on February 26, 2024, to attend a government meeting with NSA and EFCC officials.

However, the respondents argued that Gambaryan’s detention fell within ongoing legal proceedings, referencing Suit and Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/138/2024 — Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Binance Holdings Ltd & Anor, still pending before Justice Emeka Nwite. EFCC counsel Olanrewaju Adeola emphasized that a remand order had been issued and the matter remained under judicial consideration.

Delivering judgment, Justice Umar observed that criminal charges against Binance and its officials were filed in 2024 and remain pending. He noted:

Gambaryan appeared for arraignment and was remanded at a correctional centre.

His bail application was denied due to being deemed a flight risk.

Affidavits confirmed that the NSA acted on intelligence regarding alleged foreign exchange contravention and money laundering.

“Fundamental rights are not absolute” and can be curtailed under lawful circumstances.

No evidence showed Gambaryan had immunity from prosecution in Nigeria.

Gambaryan’s suit constituted an abuse of court process.

Justice Umar concluded, “No court has the power to stop the investigative powers of the police or EFCC,” noting that charges against Binance remain active.

The case follows increased scrutiny of Binance by Nigerian authorities in early 2024 for alleged foreign exchange manipulation. Two executives, Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, were detained on February 28, 2024. Both filed fundamental rights suits; Anjarwalla’s case was later struck out for lack of prosecution, and he subsequently fled Nigeria. Gambaryan remained in custody until his eventual release on health grounds.

The EFCC and Federal Inland Revenue Service also charged Binance with tax evasion, FX violations, and money laundering, amending the charges later to focus solely on the company.