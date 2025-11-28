From Mali to Madagascar: Tracking Africa’s coup wave

The recent military takeover in Guinea-Bissau marks yet another chapter in Africa’s ongoing struggle with political instability, bringing the total number of coups on the continent in just the last five years to ten. Across Africa, recurring military interventions have disrupted democratic governance, with countries struggling to balance civilian rule and security concerns amidst internal conflicts and socio-economic challenges. Here is a detailed overview of the African nations that have experienced coups over the last decade:

Mali

Mali has been one of the most affected countries. In August 2020, five army colonels orchestrated the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, citing widespread corruption and governmental inefficiency. Less than a year later, in May 2021, the Malian military staged another coup, seizing power from the civilian-led interim government. Colonel Assimi Goita, who was at the helm of both coups, was sworn in as transitional president. Although he initially promised elections for February 2024, these were indefinitely postponed due to escalating jihadist attacks. By July 2025, Goita enacted a law granting himself a five-year presidential mandate, renewable without an electoral process. The situation deteriorated further in September when jihadist groups imposed a fuel blockade, severely weakening the ruling junta and highlighting the persistent security crisis.

Guinea



Guinea experienced its coup on September 5, 2021, when mutinous troops under Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power, detaining President Alpha Conde. Doumbouya has since positioned himself politically, submitting his candidacy in early November 2025 for the December 28 elections, which are intended to restore constitutional order. The country remains in a delicate state, with the military maintaining significant influence over governance and political timelines.

Sudan



Sudan’s political instability escalated following the ousting of long-term dictator Omar al-Bashir. After months of tension between military and civilian leaders, the armed forces, led by Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, executed a coup on October 25, 2021. Since April 2023, the country has been engulfed in a devastating conflict between Burhan’s regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his former deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo. This brutal confrontation has claimed tens of thousands of lives and generated one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, displacing millions and leaving civilians in extreme hardship.

Burkina Faso



Burkina Faso experienced two coups in 2022 alone. In January, soldiers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba removed President Roch Marc Christian Kabore from office. Later, in September, army officers dismissed Damiba, appointing Captain Ibrahim Traore as transitional president. Despite initial promises to hold elections, these were not realized, and by May 2024, Traore received authorization from the junta to extend his rule for another five years, in a country severely affected by Islamist insurgencies and growing insecurity.

Niger

On July 26, 2023, Niger’s presidential guard toppled President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been elected in 2021, installing General Abdourahamane Tiani as the head of the transitional government. By March 2025, the junta extended its authority for at least another five years, citing ongoing threats from jihadist insurgencies as justification for delaying a return to civilian rule. Niger’s prolonged military governance has raised concerns over the erosion of democratic norms and the perpetuation of security challenges.

Gabon



In Gabon, a country dominated by the Bongo family for 55 years, army officers ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba on August 30, 2023, shortly after he was declared the winner of elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition. General Brice Oligui Nguema was appointed transitional president, overseeing the country’s political restructuring. In April 2025, he was formally elected president with 94.85% of the vote under a new constitution ratified during the transitional period, illustrating how military interventions can sometimes segue into structured political reintegration, though questions about legitimacy remain.

Madagascar

The most recent coup in October 2025 saw Madagascar’s military remove President Andry Rajoelina following weeks of widespread “Gen Z” protests against government policies. Army Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as the new president, pledging to organize elections within 18 to 24 months. This takeover reflects the growing influence of popular protests and youth movements in shaping political transitions across the continent, even as the military continues to assert authority.

Over the past decade, coups in Africa have been driven by a mix of political grievances, security threats, economic challenges, and disillusionment with governance. While some transitions have led to new constitutional arrangements or promises of elections, many countries remain trapped in cycles of instability, with military regimes consolidating power in the absence of robust democratic institutions. The rise of coups across the continent underscores the urgent need for sustainable governance solutions, institutional resilience, and inclusive political frameworks to prevent further erosion of democratic norms.