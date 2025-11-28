South Africa condemns Trump; warns “does not appreciate insults”

South Africa condemns Trump; “does not appreciate insults”

USAfricaonline.com : South Africa has condemned U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to exclude the country from next year’s 2026 G20 summit.

South Africa, which is currently Africa’s biggest economy, stated that “President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He called the US decision “regrettable” while urging other G20 members to work “in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing.”

Trump has cautioned that said that the 2026 summit — due to be hosted at a resort he owns — would be invite-only, prompting concerns among the bloc’s members that only those friendly with him could attend. On Thursday, Germany’s chancellor said he would seek to persuade Trump to reverse his decision to bar South Africa.

Full Text of President Ramaphosa’s statement on South Africa, its G20 participation and President Trump’s hostility towards his country:

President @CyrilRamaphosa has noted the regrettable statement by President Donald Trump on South Africa’s participation in the 2026 G20 meetings.

The G20 South Africa 2025 Leaders’ Summit attended by several Heads of State and Goverment, was hailed by all those who attended the summit as one of the most successful summits.

The summit produced a declaration that affirmed the indisputable strength and value of multilateralism in response to the most pressing challenges facing the world.

As the United States was not present at the summit, instruments of the G20 Presidency were duly handed over to a US Embassy official at the Headquarters of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

As one of the founding members of the G20, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all the meetings of the G20 during South Africa’s Presidency but unfortunately, it elected not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition.

We are however pleased that US entities such as businesses and civil society organisations participated in large numbers in G20 related activities such as the B20 and the G20 Social. South Africa values their participation.

South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. Its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members. South Africa is a sovereign, constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth in participating in global platforms. South Africa respects the sovereignty of all countries and will never insult or demean another country or its standing and worthiness in the community of nations.

South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20. We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures.

It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country.