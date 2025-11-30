Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo arrives in Congo after military coup

Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo arrives in Congo after military coup

Guinea-Bissau’s deposed president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has arrived in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, days after a military coup removed him from power, a source close to him told Reuters on Saturday.

The development follows Wednesday’s (November 26, 2025) military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, which occurred before the official announcement of results from the country’s presidential and legislative elections. The coup marked another episode of chronic instability in the small, Portuguese-speaking West African nation, long plagued by political turbulence and military interference.

Embalo had reportedly departed the capital, Bissau, on a special flight to Senegal on Thursday, November 27, 2025, shortly before the military announced Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president.

A person familiar with Embalo’s movements, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the former leader was now in Brazzaville but declined to provide additional details.

The Agence France-Presse (AFP) earlier reported the same, citing sources within the Congolese government.

