U.S. officials say Afghan suspect in D.C. shooting radicalized after moving to America

U.S. authorities believe the Afghan immigrant accused of ambushing two National Guard members near the White House became radicalized after arriving in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week,” Noem said investigators suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was already living in Washington State when he developed extremist views. Authorities are now questioning his relatives and acquaintances to determine how and when his radicalization occurred.

“We believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country,” Noem told NBC News. “We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members.”

Noem added that federal agents have received “some participation” from individuals who knew Lakanwal but warned that anyone found withholding information would face prosecution.

“Anyone who has information on this needs to know that we will be coming after you, and we will bring you to justice,” she said.

The Attack and Political Fallout

Lakanwal was identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting in downtown Washington, which killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another. The attack occurred just blocks from the White House, prompting a temporary lockdown.

Authorities say Lakanwal, a former member of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan, arrived in the United States in 2021 under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, which resettled Afghans who assisted U.S. forces during the war. However, his asylum was formally granted in April 2024, under President Donald Trump’s administration, according to official records reviewed by Reuters.

Following the shooting, the Trump administration intensified scrutiny of immigration programs and announced a temporary freeze on all asylum application processing.

President Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, said his administration may pause asylum admissions indefinitely.

“No time limit, but it could be a long time,” Trump said. “We have enough problems. We don’t want those people.”

Immigration Review Underway

Noem confirmed that immigration authorities have begun a case-by-case review of all pending asylum applications and may pursue deportation for individuals deemed a risk.

“We are going to go through every single person that has a pending asylum claim,” she said.

The investigation into Lakanwal’s alleged radicalization continues under the direction of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with federal officials pledging “full accountability” for anyone linked to the attack.