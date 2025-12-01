Canada unveils digital visa trial to fast-track travel processing

Canada has unveiled a new digital visa system, marking a significant step toward transforming how travellers apply for and receive Canadian visas. The initiative, introduced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), aims to simplify and speed up the visa process as part of the government’s broader immigration modernization plan.

Canada’s Digital Visa Pilot

Under the pilot program, the IRCC will test a fully digital visa format, collecting feedback from real travellers to evaluate how the system integrates with airlines, border agencies, and international partners.

Unlike the traditional visa process, the digital visa will eliminate the need for applicants to mail or submit their passports for visa stamping. According to the IRCC, the new format adheres to strict security and privacy standards and aligns with international travel protocols.

“The pilot phase will help us identify any technical or operational issues before expanding the system globally,” an IRCC statement noted.

Morocco Selected for the First Trial

Morocco is the first country participating in the pilot. A small number of Moroccan citizens who already hold approved visitor visas will receive both a digital version and a physical visa sticker in their passports.

The IRCC explained that Morocco was chosen to allow the department to monitor how travellers use the digital visa in real travel conditions. Lessons from this phase will guide future improvements and inform broader rollout plans.

Visa-Free Entry for Qatar

In a related announcement, Canada confirmed that citizens of Qatar no longer require a visitor visa to enter the country. However, Qatari travellers who do not hold a valid Temporary Resident Visa must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) before boarding a flight to Canada.

eTA Eligibility for Moroccan Travellers

The IRCC also clarified that some Moroccan nationals may qualify for visa-free air travel through Canada’s eTA program, provided they meet all three conditions:

They have previously held a Canadian visitor visa in the past 10 years or currently possess a valid U.S. non-immigrant visa.

Their stay in Canada will not exceed six months.

They are entering Canada by air using a passport from a country eligible for eTA.

Travellers who do not meet these criteria will still need to apply for a visitor visa.

What It Means for Travellers

While the digital visa pilot currently covers only a limited group, officials say it represents the future of Canada’s immigration system. If successful, it could drastically reduce processing times and paperwork for millions of prospective visitors worldwide.

Industry observers view the move as a milestone toward digital border management, positioning Canada among the global leaders in adopting next-generation travel documentation systems.