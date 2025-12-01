Peter Obi criticizes ECOWAS over double standards in Guinea-Bissau

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has publicly criticized the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), accusing the regional bloc of applying double standards in its response to electoral disruptions in Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement shared on his verified X account on Sunday, Obi faulted ECOWAS for its swift condemnation of what he described as a “military-arranged glitch” in Guinea-Bissau, while remaining largely silent on similar technology-related irregularities reported in other African elections.

Titled “Reflecting on the ‘Coup Glitches in Guinea-Bissau,’” Obi’s post stressed that electoral disruptions—whether caused by soldiers or technological failures—undermine democracy and should not be ignored.

“I listened carefully to the press briefing of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the former President who was in Guinea-Bissau as an election monitor, and he noted that the so-called coup appeared suspicious,” Obi stated. He highlighted Jonathan’s concern, pointing out that “it was the president himself who announced the coup and shared details with the international community.”

ECOWAS Quick to Act in Guinea-Bissau, Silent Elsewhere

Obi noted that the election in Guinea-Bissau was reportedly peaceful, with only the formal declaration of results pending before the alleged disruption occurred.

“ECOWAS was quick to sanction Guinea-Bissau, but what does ECOWAS do when democracy is subverted, not by soldiers, but by technology?” he questioned.

“Do We Only Condemn Coups With Guns?”

The former Anambra State governor further challenged whether the sub-regional body would intervene when elections are manipulated through technological failures at critical moments.

“Do we only condemn coups that are visible with guns and ignore those carried out through a designed technological failure?” he asked. Obi stressed that both technical and political manipulations threaten democratic processes, warning: “It is essential to recognise that whether technical or political, these challenges can undermine democracy, hinder progress, and obstruct the rights of African citizens to freely elect their leaders.”

Call for Transparency and Accountability Across West Africa

Obi emphasised that democracy thrives only when transparency, accountability, and the supremacy of citizens’ voices are upheld.

“By addressing these issues constructively, we can work towards a New Nigeria and a more stable and democratic West Africa. Together, we can ensure that the will of the people prevails and that our elections reflect the true desires of our citizens,” he stated.

He described the Guinea-Bissau episode as emblematic of a broader regional crisis.

“The Guinea-Bissau scenarios represent two faces of the same crisis: one where ballots are discarded by force and another where ballots are obstructed by convenient technical issues,” Obi said. “In both cases, the people suffer, democracy is undermined, and the region sinks deeper into instability. The outcome remains the same: the citizens are denied their mandate.”

Context

ECOWAS suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies after a military coup ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embaló on 26 November.

The suspension followed an emergency virtual summit on Thursday, where ECOWAS leaders condemned the takeover and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional order.

ECOWAS rejected any arrangement that “perpetuates the illegal abortion of the democratic process,” insisting that the National Electoral Commission be allowed to announce the 23 November election results without delay.

Obi’s criticism underscores growing concerns about selective intervention in regional electoral processes and calls for consistent enforcement of democratic principles across West Africa.