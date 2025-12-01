U.S. to prioritize economic growth during its G20 presidency

The United States on Monday, December 1, 2025, formally assumed the 12-month presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, pledging to steer the bloc toward global economic growth and innovation, even as tensions persist with the outgoing chair, South Africa.

In a statement released by the U.S. State Department, Washington outlined its key priorities for its tenure, committing to implement “much-needed reforms” and to “return the G20 to focus on its core mission of driving economic growth and prosperity to produce results.”

“We will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations,” the statement said.

The 2026 G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in Miami, at a golf resort owned by President Donald Trump, who last week announced that South Africa would not be invited to the gathering. The decision followed Washington’s boycott of this year’s summit in Pretoria, with the Trump administration accusing South Africa of “weaponizing” its G20 presidency.

Ramaphosa Rejects Trump’s Allegations

Responding to the U.S. position, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed Trump’s claims as “blatant misinformation” and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the bloc.

Ramaphosa said South Africa remained a “full, active and constructive member of the G20” and rejected Trump’s repeated, widely debunked accusations that the country’s Black-majority government is “committing genocide against Afrikaners,” descendants of Dutch settlers, or seizing land from white citizens.

Despite Washington’s boycott, G20 leaders adopted a declaration addressing climate change and other global challenges at the November 22–23 summit in Johannesburg, defying U.S. objections.

Dispute Over G20 Handover

Trump told reporters last week that South Africa would be excluded from next year’s summit because it allegedly refused to transfer the G20 presidency to a senior U.S. representative during the closing ceremony.

Pretoria, however, refuted the claim, saying it had formally handed over the presidency to a U.S. embassy official at its foreign ministry headquarters.

Division Among G20 Members

Trump’s stance has created divisions within the G20. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told journalists he intends to urge Trump to reconsider, warning that excluding a member state could undermine the bloc’s unity and credibility.

Analysts say Washington’s challenge will be balancing domestic political rhetoric with its role as host of the G20 — an institution built on consensus, inclusion, and cooperation among the world’s largest economies.

As the U.S. takes the helm, observers are watching closely to see whether the incoming presidency can refocus the G20’s agenda on economic collaboration rather than political confrontation.