Libya accelerates repatriation of irregular migrants

Tripoli, Libya — The Libyan government has announced a significant expansion of its migrant deportation programme, targeting thousands of irregular migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, for repatriation in the coming weeks.

The decision, unveiled at a press conference in Tripoli on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, comes amid intensifying European pressure to curb migration flows across the Mediterranean. With Italy less than 300 kilometres away, Libya remains one of the primary transit points for migrants undertaking perilous sea crossings to Europe.

“Libya Will Not Be a Holding Ground”

Interior Minister Imad Trabelsi said Libya has borne the burden of managing migration with “limited international support”, despite substantial efforts by its security agencies.

“The reality is that Libya has become a destination and transit country for millions,” Trabelsi stated. “We will not act as a holding ground for migrants intercepted at sea.”

He added that nearly three million irregular migrants have entered Libya over the past 15 years, many arriving with families and settling for extended periods, sparking growing domestic concern.

Repatriation Flights and Humanitarian Measures

Trabelsi outlined a new repatriation initiative, prioritising the return of women, children, and the elderly.

Under the plan, Libya will operate two repatriation flights per week this month in collaboration with international organisations and home-country governments.

At the same time, Libya continues to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees displaced by the ongoing war in Sudan. Trabelsi said the government has directed local authorities to ensure refugees have access to healthcare and education services.

European Involvement and Ongoing Challenges

The European Union has spent more than €500 million on migration-related programmes in Libya between 2015 and 2027, according to official figures. These efforts include funding detention centres, border patrols, and voluntary return schemes coordinated through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

However, Libyan officials argue that support has been insufficient given the scale of the challenge.

“We are dealing with a humanitarian and security issue that affects not just Libya but all of Europe,” Trabelsi said.

Migration Trends and Statistics

According to the IOM, over 25,000 migrants have been intercepted and returned to Libya so far this year, a figure that includes a significant number of women and children.

Despite repeated international criticism over the treatment of migrants in Libyan detention centres, authorities say they are improving conditions while accelerating returns.

Trabelsi concluded that Libya’s goal is to balance humanitarian responsibility with national security priorities, noting that uncontrolled migration “threatens stability and economic recovery.”