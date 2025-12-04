UN condemns crackdown on Uganda opposition ahead of election

The United Nations has raised serious concerns over an escalating crackdown on opposition parties and the media in Uganda ahead of next month’s general election.

The UN rights agency reported that at least 550 individuals have been arrested or detained since the beginning of the year. This includes members and supporters of presidential candidate Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP), the country’s main opposition party.

“We deplore the intensifying crackdown on the opposition and media in Uganda ahead of next month’s general election,” said Ravina Shamdasan, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“It is deeply regrettable that election campaigns have once again been marked by widespread arbitrary arrests, detentions, and the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against the opposition, as well as undue restrictions on press freedom,” she added.

Reports indicate a steady rise in arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, and other forms of ill-treatment targeting opposition supporters and activists over the past year. Security forces have reportedly used unmarked minibuses, widely referred to as “drones,” to transport individuals to unofficial detention centers or “safe houses,” where they are held incommunicado.

Heavily armed security personnel have also been deployed to venues where the NUP had planned rallies.

The OHCHR urged Ugandan authorities to end these repressive tactics and called for impartial investigations into allegations of enforced disappearance, arbitrary arrest, and torture, with those responsible held accountable. It further demanded the immediate release of all detained individuals and emphasized that citizens must be allowed to “fully and peacefully exercise their right to participate” in public affairs.

The statement also highlighted concerning restrictions on press freedom, noting that journalists have had their accreditation revoked, apparently in response to critical reporting.

Uganda’s 81-year-old President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 40-year rule in the upcoming 15 January elections.