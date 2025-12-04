U.S. federal grand jury reviews new charges against New York attorney general

A federal grand jury convened on Thursday, December 4, 2025, to consider a second set of criminal charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, a source familiar with the matter said, following the dismissal of an initial indictment.

The initial case, brought against James, a prominent critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, was thrown out in November after a judge ruled that the prosecutor who obtained the charges had been unlawfully appointed. The renewed indictment demonstrates the Justice Department’s determination to pursue individuals who have investigated or criticized Trump, despite earlier legal setbacks.

It remains unclear whether Lindsey Halligan, the prosecutor responsible for the first indictment, is still involved in the revived case. Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, who dismissed the prior charges, allowed the Justice Department the opportunity to seek a new indictment under a different prosecutor.

High-Profile Prosecutions Continue

James joins former FBI Director James Comey and former Trump national security adviser John Bolton as high-profile figures recently charged with federal offenses in connection with their opposition to Trump. Currie also dismissed Comey’s case, citing Halligan’s improper appointment. Bolton has pleaded not guilty to federal charges filed in Maryland.

The renewed case against James is expected to reignite her prior claims that the initial prosecution was vindictive and politically motivated, and that officials under the Trump administration violated her legal rights during the investigation.

James has pleaded not guilty to allegations of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, charges stemming from claims that she misrepresented information on mortgage documents to secure favorable loan terms.

Her legal actions against Trump and his family business previously resulted in a civil fraud case, culminating in a penalty exceeding $450 million after a 2024 ruling found that Trump had inflated his net worth to mislead lenders. While a New York appeals court in August overturned the penalty—then exceeding $500 million with interest—it upheld the trial court’s finding that Trump was liable for fraud. Both Trump and James’ office are appealing the decision to the state’s highest court.

Trump, who has long criticized James and publicly called for her prosecution, has maintained that her legal actions were politically motivated and intended to damage him.