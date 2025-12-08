Nigeria Celebrates Release of 100 Abducted Catholic Schoolchildren

Nigeria has confirmed the rescue of 100 schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, in what has been described as one of the largest school kidnappings in recent years. The children were taken during a raid on the boarding school on Thursday, November 21, 2025, when armed men stormed the premises and abducted 303 pupils along with 12 staff members.

Shortly after the incident, about 50 children managed to escape, but hundreds remained in captivity. After weeks of military operations, federal authorities succeeded in freeing 100 of the students. On Monday, December 8, 2025, the rescued children were formally handed over to the Niger State government in Minna. They arrived in buses accompanied by heavy security, looking relieved but still shaken by their ordeal.

While the successful rescue brought joy to many families who had waited anxiously for weeks, it also highlighted the work still ahead. At least 153 children and 12 teachers remain unaccounted for, and their conditions are still unknown. President Bola Tinubu commended the security agencies for the breakthrough and ordered intensified efforts to bring back every remaining hostage alive.

Human rights groups continue to warn that the attack reflects the worsening security situation affecting several northern and central communities. Many parents have expressed deep trauma and frustration over the repeated targeting of schools and the emotional toll on their children.

The rescue operation marks a significant step forward, but for many families, the pain continues as they wait for the safe return of their loved ones.