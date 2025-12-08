TikTok Shuts Down Late-Night LIVE Feature in Nigeria Over Safety Concerns

TikTok has suspended nighttime livestreams in Nigeria following a rise in livestreams showing explicit sexual content. The restriction began around midnight on Sunday, December 7, 2025, after users received an in-app notice saying the company was reviewing the feature to “keep the platform safe and protect the community.”

Under the new rule, users in Nigeria cannot go LIVE or watch LIVE broadcasts during late-night hours, reported by many creators as between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Even streams from other countries are blocked during that period. TikTok has not said when the suspension will end.

The company’s recent safety report for West Africa showed that in the second quarter of 2025 more than 2.3 million LIVE sessions were warned or demonetised globally, and over one million creators faced penalties for breaking monetisation rules. Nigeria alone recorded over 49,000 banned LIVE sessions within that period, among the highest numbers in the region.

TikTok’s decision is believed to be a response to repeated complaints about creators hosting late-night shows that involved erotic displays and explicit sexual acts performed for virtual gifts. The issue had become a growing concern among parents, child-protection groups, and even some creators.

Reactions across Nigeria have been mixed. Some users welcome the move as a necessary step to reduce sexual exploitation and protect minors who often stumble onto late-night content. Others, especially those who depend on nighttime engagement for income, fear the suspension may affect their earnings.

As the review continues, Nigerian users are waiting for further guidance from TikTok on whether the restrictions will be lifted soon or replaced with new safety policies.