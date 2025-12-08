Nigeria: Police uncover over 100 bodies in suspected organ-harvesting den in Imo

Authorities in Imo State, southeast Nigeria, have sealed off a hotel and private mortuary allegedly linked to a suspected kidnapper after a police raid uncovered more than 100 decomposed and mutilated bodies, in what investigators believe may be connected to an illegal organ-harvesting operation.

Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, confirmed the discovery on Monday, saying the operation took place in the Umuhu autonomous community of Ngor-Okpala district following credible intelligence on the suspect, who remains at large.

“Forensic experts have secured evidence… and all accomplices will be brought to justice,” Okoye stated. The raid, he added, was conducted in collaboration with the state health commissioner, a pathologist, local government officials, and community vigilantes.

Police also searched the suspect’s residence, where additional materials were recovered. Though details were not disclosed, officials said the evidence would form part of a broader criminal investigation into possible human organ-trafficking and ritual killings.

“This is a deeply disturbing case,” an Imo State health official told reporters. “We are working closely with security agencies to identify the victims and ensure a full forensic review.”

The gruesome discovery has shocked residents and reignited public concern over Nigeria’s growing insecurity, with criminal networks increasingly linked to kidnapping, ritual killings, and organ-trafficking operations across several states.

Authorities said an intensive manhunt has been launched for the main suspect and his accomplices, as the police vowed to “uncover the full extent of the operation and bring everyone involved to justice.”