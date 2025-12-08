Trump Signals Possible Intervention in $72 Billion Netflix–Warner Bros. Merger

Washington, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, December 7, 2025, that he intends to play a decisive role in determining whether the proposed $72 billion merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery will move forward, citing possible concerns over market concentration in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the Kennedy Center Honors, Trump said the potential impact of the deal on competition and consumer choice demands careful evaluation.

“I’ll be involved in that decision,” he stated. “It’s going to be for some economists to tell… But it is a big market share. There’s no question it could be a problem.”

A Blockbuster Deal That Could Reshape Hollywood

Netflix announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s television, film, and streaming divisions, in what would be one of the largest media transactions in history. The proposed deal would unite two global entertainment heavyweights, giving Netflix control of Warner Bros.’ iconic film studio and a vast library that includes Harry Potter, Batman, and Dune.

The merger, valued at $72 billion, could transform Netflix from the world’s leading streaming service into a fully integrated entertainment conglomerate. Analysts say the combined entity could dominate both streaming and traditional media markets, sparking significant antitrust scrutiny in Washington.

Regulatory and Political Implications

While Trump stopped short of endorsing or opposing the merger, his remarks suggest that the White House and regulatory agencies may subject the deal to intense review. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) are expected to assess whether the merger would undermine fair competition or restrict consumer options.

Industry experts warn that such consolidation could accelerate the erosion of mid-sized studios, limit creative diversity, and raise barriers for independent filmmakers.

“This deal could redefine not just Hollywood, but the economics of storytelling itself,” said a Los Angeles-based media analyst.

Industry and Policy Debate Intensifies

The announcement has already sparked heated debate among lawmakers, consumer advocates, and rival media companies. Some argue that further concentration in the entertainment sector could stifle innovation, while others see the merger as a natural evolution in a digital economy where scale and content breadth determine survival.

Regulators have yet to issue a formal response, but Trump’s remarks underscore that even a deal welcomed by investors will face thorough political and legal scrutiny before proceeding.

If approved, the merger would represent a seismic shift for Hollywood — consolidating production, streaming, and distribution under one of the most powerful entertainment empires ever created.