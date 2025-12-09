Canada opens new immigration pathway for foreign doctors

Canada has announced plans to introduce a new Express Entry category in early 2026 to help foreign-trained doctors working in the country transition to permanent residence, in a move aimed at addressing its chronic shortage of physicians and strengthening the national health system.

The policy was unveiled in a December 8, 2025, news release by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

A Clear Pathway for Foreign Physicians

According to IRCC, the new category will specifically target international doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in eligible medical occupations within the past three years. Qualified candidates will receive invitations to apply for permanent residence once selection rounds begin in 2026.

In its statement, IRCC said:

“We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026.”

The federal government also announced that it will reserve 5,000 admission spaces for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors who hold valid job offers. These reserved spaces are in addition to existing Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allocations. Successful nominees will benefit from expedited 14-day work permit processing while their permanent residence applications are being finalized.

Government Officials Speak

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, emphasized that the initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to attract and retain top global talent.

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories, will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” she said.

Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, underscored the importance of increasing the number of qualified physicians to improve access to health services nationwide.

“Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need when they need it,” she noted.

Broader Immigration System Changes

While expanding immigration pathways for healthcare workers, Canada is also tightening other immigration measures for 2026. Study permit allocations will drop to 408,000, down from 437,000 in 2025, with provinces and territories managing their own quotas. Graduate students at public institutions, K–12 pupils, and returning students will be exempt, while others must meet new attestation requirements.

Additionally, starting in August 2025, all Express Entry applicants, including accompanying family members, will be required to complete an immigration medical examination before submitting their application.

The federal government has also increased the minimum settlement fund requirement under the Federal Skilled Worker and Federal Skilled Trades programs. Single applicants must now demonstrate CAD 15,263 in available funds, an increase of CAD 573 from 2024, with higher thresholds for families.

By combining targeted immigration programs with stricter eligibility standards, Canada aims to strike a balance between its need for skilled professionals, particularly in the healthcare sector, and responsible population management.