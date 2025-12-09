Tinubu seeks senate approval to deploy Nigerian troops to Benin after failed coup

President Bola Tinubu has formally requested the approval of the Nigerian Senate to deploy troops to the Republic of Benin as part of a regional peace-support mission following last week’s failed coup attempt in the neighbouring country.

The president’s request was contained in a letter transmitted to the upper chamber on Tuesday, signalling the next phase of Nigeria’s intervention under the framework of regional security cooperation.

Quoting the constitutional basis for his request, the letter stated:

“Pursuant to Section 5, Subsection 5, Part 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, I seek, in further consultation with the National Defence Council, the consent of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin.”

President Tinubu explained that the proposed deployment followed a direct request from Benin’s President, Patrice Talon, who sought Nigeria’s assistance to stabilise the country after elements of the Beninese military reportedly attempted to overthrow the government.

Nigeria had earlier provided air support to help repel the coup attempt, securing key state installations in coordination with Beninese and regional forces.

Tinubu emphasised that the mission aligns with the security and mutual defence protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which commits member states to defend democratic governance and assist partners in times of crisis.

Background

On Monday, the Nigerian government confirmed that its armed forces intervened in the Republic of Benin on Sunday after an attempted coup targeting President Talon.

According to the Presidency, Nigeria’s involvement was in response to two formal requests from Benin’s government seeking urgent military assistance to restore constitutional order. The first, from Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for emergency Nigerian air support to repel mutinous soldiers who had seized the national television station and regrouped at a military camp.

Earlier reports indicated that ECOWAS had also ordered the immediate deployment of its standby force to Benin to support the restoration of democratic governance following the attempted military takeover.

On Sunday, several soldiers appeared on Benin’s state television, identifying themselves as members of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR). The group announced that it had met and decided that “Mr. Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic.”

In a subsequent development, the Beninese government confirmed that the coup attempt had been successfully foiled.

Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari told Reuters that “a small group” of soldiers had attempted to overthrow the government, but said loyal forces moved swiftly to restore order and secure critical state institutions.

With Benin now stabilised, Nigeria’s proposed deployment marks an effort to consolidate peace and reinforce democratic governance across the subregion amid growing political unrest in West Africa.