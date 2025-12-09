Nigerian soldiers in Benin Republic. By Suyi Ayodele

I have been asking if whatever President Bola Tinubu did in Cotonou on Sunday, December 7, 2025, is worth celebrating. My mind keeps racing to the now extinct town of Àpá and how its legend, the one who could have saved the town, abandoned it to help other villages and towns survive to the detriment of his own place of birth.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Suyi Ayodele, a columnist for the Nigerian Tribune, is a contributor to USAfricaonline.com

The legend is short. Ògún, the god of iron, whom many praise as “Ògún Onírè” (Ògún the one from Ìrè Èkìti), history says, was never a native of Ìrè Èkìtì. His hometown is known as Àpá. But the town is no more because its neighbours waged war against it till no single soul remained.

According to the story, a renowned Babaláwo, Ológbòjígòlò, who would have saved the town, also failed because he did not follow the instruction given to him by Ifa. When Ológbòjígòlò set out on his divination voyage, he asked three junior diviners, Èhìnìwàmowò (I look the future from the past), Mowòréré (I look intently) and Mowòjojo (I look deeply), to ask Ifa what the journey held for him.

Ifa, the three diviners told Ológbòjígòlò, said that the old Babaláwo would prosper on the journey if he avoided eating overripe kolanut and marrying two women no matter how prosperous he became. No sacrifice was required, just obedience.

The first place of call was Àpá. Ológbòjígòlò found the town in ruins. He wondered where Ògún was when neighbours waged war against his town. Those left said that Ògún elected to save other communities at the expense of his own. Ológbòjígòlò elected to help, and he did according to the Babaláwo he was. When another war broke out between Àpá and one of its neighbours, Àpá people prevailed. And that pattern continued till the town became lively, full of people, again.

But as years went by, Ológbòjígòlò became rich and powerful. His taste changed. He started eating overripe kolanut. He married another woman to join the one that followed him to Àpá. The second wife, a kolanut seller, became his favourite. Trust women. Within months of becoming Ológbòjígòlò’s wife, the new wife had obtained all the necessary information about how Apa found its mojo at war fronts.

Pronto, the woman escaped Apa and told her people the secret behind Àpá’s successes at battles. At the next war, Apa was defeated, the town burned down, and Ológbòjígòlò was captured. He had to escape, using magic.

By the time Ògún heard the bad news, there was nothing he could do. The story says that was why Ògún could not return to his homeland and settled in Ìrè, where he had earlier committed murder over an empty keg of palm wine! Every strongman, who leaves his homestead in distress to defend another, ends up not having a home to return to! That, the narrator, says, is the didacticism in the story.

The people of Benin Reublic woke up on the morning of Sunday, December 7, 2025, to martial music on their radio and television stations. Some daredevil soldiers, led by Colonel Pascal Tigri, were on air, announcing that they had taken over the government of the tiny West African country. Then Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria moved in and crushed them.

Like Ògún, President Tinubu left the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria to go and play god in Benin Republic on Sunday. And his men are asking us to praise him! So, our President has the capacity to deploy troops to troubled spots the way he did last Sunday? He has the willpower to order the Nigerian Armed Forces to go and quell a rebellion in a neighbouring country, yet he lacks the same mojo when it comes to confronting Boko Haram, terrorists and bandits in our backyards?

Nigeria is heavily pregnant. Its Expected Delivery Date (EDD) is close. The nation waits in bated breath. We keep vigils, we pray non-stop. Nigerians hardly sleep with their two eyes closed. Many of us don’t sleep at all. The expectation is palpable. Will the pregnancy deliver good or evil? Nobody knows; nobody is sure.

Then the news came. Our midwife has loaned out the nation’s delivery channel to another pregnant woman! Mo gbé, someone ululated! Who does that? Another echoed. What do you call this type of behaviour? Someone else asked in disbelief.

The answer came rushing at us from the fortified Aso Rock Villa where our President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, resides. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the gallantry of Nigeria’s military on Sunday for responding swiftly to the request by the Government of the Republic of Benin to save its 35-year-old democracy from coup plotters who struck at dawn today.” That was the opening paragraph of the ‘Press House Statement’ endorsed by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s spokesman.

The Benin Republic shares a border with Nigeria. That should be one of the borders our new Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), said we should fence to ward off terrorists and bandits. Whatever happens in Cotonou, the capital city of the Republic of Benin, has its multiplying effects on Abuja, our Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The news of the military takeover in the Republic of Benin rattled President Tinubu. That feeling is natural. The Republic of Benin under the leadership of Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon, and Nigeria under Tinubu share one common denominator. It is called rudderless leadership! Many argue that the situation in the Republic of Benin appears even better than what we have here in Nigeria. What do we make of that? Is there a difference between leprosy and scabies (sé ìyàtò wà nínú ètè àti èyi bí)?

A successful military putsch in the Republic of Benin is a bad omen for Nigeria. President Tinubu must naturally panic at such scary news. When one’s mate dies suddenly, one is cautioned to interpret the signal correctly. The semblance of democracy in the Benin Republic is 35 years old. Its Nigerian counterpart is 26 years old. If Talon is successfully shoved aside via the barrel of the gun, Abuja would no longer sleep peacefully. The situation became more precarious given that not quite a month ago, Nigeria claimed that it foiled a coup in its embryo.

So, President Tinubu did what endangered species in such circumstances should do. Without any recourse to the national Assembly (he shouldn’t worry about those lots in Abuja anyway), the President answered his appellation as the Commander-in-Chief. He scrambled some Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and ordered them to Cotonou. He did not stop there. The President mobilised some men in our Infantry and marched them to the Benin Republic.

The order was clear. The mission was defined. And the instruction was unambiguous. ‘Flush out the rebels and restore democracy’, Tinubu presumably roared. Within hours, the assignment was completed. The order was carried out with military precision and mathematical accuracy. Within hours, the ragtag soldiers holding the Benin Republic by the jugular were routed!

Our NAF fighter jets were something else in the Beninois airspace. The noise of the jets sent shivers through the weak spines of the rebels. They fled in all directions. The Nigerian foot soldiers also entered Cotonou seamlessly. They were sights to behold. They fanned out in quick order, taking over the entire television and radio houses! Who is an epileptic person in the face of the one who dies completely (tani ńjé akúwárápá níwájú eni tó kú yányán)?

Back home, Tinubu beat his chest. His hangers-on hailed him. ‘Mr. President, you have done fantastically well’, they praised the president. Onanuga rushed to his computer room and typed on, his wine-soaked fingers dancing yoyo on the keyboard. He wrote:

“President Tinubu commends Nigeria’s Armed Forces for protecting democracy in the Benin Republic… Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government…They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999…”

Onanuga did not forget to tell us that the requests for intervention from the Government of Benin came through “a verbal note!” He added that “President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped.”

Our Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, he further disclosed, “said all the requests have been fulfilled, with Nigerian ground forces now in Benin”, with the caveat: “Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu.” The import here is strong. All Tinubu needs to do is to give the order and our soldiers will simply obey!

Minutes after Onanuga’s statement, Tinubu’s clappers-club members went to town. We should celebrate the President’s swiftness and dexterity, they said. Only a strategist like President Tinubu could have saved a nation in distress the way he did in the Republic of Benin. To them, and they want us to believe, Tinubu has done what Napoleon could not do! The Hallelujah boys are all over the place, their noise deafening!

We have said it times without number in the past. What is lacking in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria is not manpower. What we lack is the political willpower of those in authority to do that which is noble, right and of good conscience. Because Tinubu’s Presidency is threatened, because he could suffer the same fate as his fellow lethargic President in the Republic of Benin , he suddenly realised that he could order our troops with specific and definite order and get results within hours!

Onanuga said “the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin…They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country….” We may yet ask him when is he going to pen such lofty words about the dexterity of our armed forces’ dexterity in curtailing and containing terrorism in Nigeria? If our soldiers (Army and Air Force) are so good, why has Boko Haram endured since 2009? How come the jets that would not work in Nigeria suddenly became superlative in the Republic of Benin? Why have we not used the same jets on the bandits holding Nigeria and Nigerians bound to violence?

On a personal note, nothing in me would support military rule, anywhere in Africa! And it stops at that. Methinks that beyond the emotional condemnation of the soldiers trying to leave their barracks for the government houses in Africa, we also need to ask what our civilian leaders are doing wrongly to warrant the military venturing into government.

This is the fundamental issue that we should address. President Tinubu, by his Sunday action, has demonstrated beyond doubt that with the right attitude to governance, Nigeria can suppress the activities of terrorists, bandits and Boko Haram within hours! The question is: will politics ever allow him to act so decisively here in Nigeria?

This is why Nigerians should become more affirmative in asking the President to answer his name as the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces. President Tinubu should stop playing Ògún while our Apa remains in ruins. Good enough, he has ‘saved’ democracy in the Republic of Benin. We appreciate the fact that, like Onanuga penned, “Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin.” Now is the time for President Tinubu to stand firmly with the people of Nigeria, the ones who elected him their leader. This is what he was elected to do.

I hate, and very deeply too, the allusion to the diplomatic big-daddy-posture of Nigeria in the Benin Republic affairs. I personally feel sad that while Nigerians are killed in their hundreds daily by terrorists and bandits, with little or no help from our armed forces and with the President being notoriously flatfooted, the same President mobilised material and human resources to far way Cotonou to fight renegade soldiers who took control of government over there.

I keep asking what benefit democracy serves in Nigeria when our people are slaughtered daily and the few soldiers we have are on a mission to the Republic of Benin just because our President entered panic mode! What happens, God forbid, if for instance, the military strikes in Ghana tomorrow, and in Cameroon day after? How many men do we have to deploy? How many fighter jets?

The beauty of the whole Sunday exercise is that President Tinubu has justified our claim that his greatest undoing is his predilection to place politics above the people’s welfare. The only time he felt genuinely threatened, he did the needful by sending Nigerian troops to flush out the coupists in Benin Republic. We should all feel nauseated!

At the risk of fitting into the figure of those Jesus Christ upbraided in Luke 4:23, I say on behalf of the hapless and helpless Nigerians who die daily in the hands of terrorists, “…physician (President Tinubu), heal thyself: whatsoever we have heard done in Capernaum (Benin Republic), do also here in thy country (Nigeria).”