Sahel Alliance threatens to neutralise unauthorised aircraft

Tensions between Nigeria and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) have deepened following the emergency landing of a Nigerian military aircraft in western Burkina Faso.

In a statement broadcast on national television, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Territorial Administration said the aircraft, which was carrying nine Nigerian military personnel, entered the country’s airspace without authorisation.

The AES, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, condemned the incident, describing it as an “unfriendly” act that violates international law as well as civil and military aviation protocols. The alliance further announced that it had strengthened its airspace security and was “ready to neutralise any unauthorised aircraft.”

The development comes just days after Nigeria deployed military aircraft to neighbouring Benin to help thwart an attempted coup. Abuja has defended its actions, stating that the intervention was made “at the request of the Beninese government and in accordance with ECOWAS mechanisms.”

The episode underscores the widening rift within West Africa. The AES withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January, following disagreements over the regional bloc’s response to a series of military coups in the region, including Niger’s 2023 takeover. Since then, trade and diplomatic relations between the two blocs have been largely suspended.

With recent unrest in Guinea-Bissau adding to the region’s instability, the AES–Nigeria confrontation highlights the increasingly fragile state of West African regional cooperation.