California sues Trump administration over withheld trucking funds

The State of California filed a lawsuit late Friday, December 12, 2025, against the Trump administration for withholding more than $33 million in federal funding, following claims that the state failed to enforce federal English-language proficiency rules for commercial truck drivers.

The lawsuit, lodged in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, names Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as defendants. The suit challenges the administration’s October decision to terminate California’s grants for its commercial vehicle safety programs.

In its filing, California argued that it fully enforces English-language standards consistent with federal law, describing the administration’s decision as “arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion, and contrary to law; imperils the safety of all persons driving in California; and threatens to wreak significant economic damage.”

The Trump administration has recently intensified measures targeting foreign commercial drivers who lack English proficiency. In August, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an immediate pause on the issuance of all worker visas for commercial truck drivers.

Officials at the Transportation Department and FMCSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Broader Funding Threats

On the same day, the Transportation Department also threatened to revoke $73 million in federal funds from New York state, citing the alleged improper issuance of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to non-U.S. citizens. The move marks the latest in a series of federal funding threats directed at Democratic-led states.

In September, the DOT issued emergency regulations restricting CDL issuance to non-U.S. citizens after a fatal truck crash in Florida and a subsequent federal audit.

The Trump administration has previously withheld or threatened funding for major infrastructure projects in cities like Chicago and New York, and over CDL policies in Minnesota, New York, and California.

Impact on California’s Safety Programs

The $33 million in suspended funding supports roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, safety audits of trucking companies, and public education initiatives aimed at reducing roadway accidents.

California officials defended the state’s performance record, noting that drivers with California-issued commercial licenses were involved in 39% fewer fatal commercial vehicle accidents than the national average.

While English proficiency has long been a federal requirement for commercial truck drivers, the Trump administration reversed 2016 federal guidance in April that prevented inspectors from penalizing drivers solely for lack of English fluency.

According to the FMCSA, approximately 16% of U.S. truck drivers were born outside the United States as of 2023.