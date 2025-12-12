Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with stalking and home invasion

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has been formally charged with three criminal offenses, including stalking and home invasion, following his recent dismissal from the university over allegations of misconduct.

Moore, 39, appeared via video link from jail before Washtenaw County’s 14A District Court in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Friday, December 12, 2025, where prosecutors outlined the charges against him: felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking-domestic relationship, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

His appearance came two days after the University of Michigan terminated his contract, citing an internal investigation that uncovered “credible evidence” he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, a violation of university policy. That same day, Moore was taken into police custody as a suspect in an alleged assault.

Presiding magistrate Odetalla M. Odetalla ordered Moore to post a $25,000 cash surety bond and to comply with strict release conditions, including wearing a GPS tracking device, continuing mental health treatment, and having no contact with the victim named in the case.

Prosecutor Details Confrontation

During the hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski told the court that Moore, who is married with three young daughters, allegedly entered the home of a woman with whom he had a relationship, retrieved knives from a kitchen drawer, and made threatening statements.

“I’m going to kill myself, I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands,” Rezmierski said, quoting what Moore allegedly told the woman. She argued that the former coach posed “a danger to the public.”

University’s Decision and Career Background

When the University of Michigan announced Moore’s dismissal on Wednesday, it stated that the internal probe found “credible evidence” of policy violations, particularly regarding his conduct with a university employee.

Moore made history in January 2024 as the first Black head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program, having spent six years on the team’s offensive coaching staff. He initially served as the tight ends coach for three seasons before transitioning to offensive line coach.

Under his leadership, the Wolverines recorded a 9-3 regular-season record in 2025. The team is set to face the University of Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31 in Orlando, Florida, with Biff Poggi appointed as interim head coach.