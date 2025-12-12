Tanker explosion in Cameroon kills eight, destroys homes near Limbe-Douala highway

At least eight people have been confirmed dead following the explosion of a fuel tanker on the highway linking Limbe to Douala in Cameroon on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters battled throughout the day to contain the massive blaze that erupted after the truck, carrying more than 36,000 litres of fuel, exploded in the town of Tiko, near the Likomba Bridge.

Authorities reported that the tragedy began when the tanker lost its brakes while descending Mutengene Hill, ultimately crashing and igniting upon impact. The ensuing explosion sent flames and thick smoke billowing across the area, forcing residents to flee their homes.

The blast consumed around 10 houses and several vehicles, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

“We identified those we could see,” said Okwandum Samuel Ndenzen, disaster manager for the Limbe Red Cross. “We cannot even determine if that is all, because the vehicles are still there, but we searched everywhere and found nothing else.”

According to emergency officials, the victims included men, women, and at least one child, many of whom were burned beyond recognition.

Three people with severe burns were rushed to Bingo Hospital for treatment, while several military personnel who sustained minor injuries received on-site medical care.

Due to the scale of the disaster, additional fire crews were dispatched from Douala, and authorities established a detour along the national road to ease the heavy traffic that had been halted for most of the day.

As firefighters brought the situation under control, the Likomba community began assessing the extensive damage left behind. Environmental officials also warned of fuel runoff contaminating a nearby watercourse, raising concerns about potential health and ecological risks.

What began as a routine fuel delivery ended in one of the deadliest accidents in recent memory for the region, leaving the community of Likomba in shock and mourning.