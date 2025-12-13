Experts back Nigeria’s troop deployment to Benin

Security experts, diplomats, and scholars have thrown their weight behind the Nigerian government’s decision to deploy troops to Benin Republic, describing the move as both necessary and timely to safeguard democracy and prevent further instability in the region.

The intervention, they argue, underscores Nigeria’s historic leadership role in West African peace and security efforts, as well as its duty to defend constitutional order and democratic governance across the sub-region.

Earlier in the week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, authorized the deployment to assist Benin’s authorities in foiling an attempted coup aimed at toppling the country’s democratic government.

While the decision sparked heated debate—garnering praise from some quarters and criticism from others—supporters maintain that Nigeria cannot ignore developments that threaten to destabilize its borders or encourage further military takeovers in the region.

Support for the Intervention

Retired Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, a security and intelligence expert, described the deployment as “timely and justified,” citing the cultural and demographic ties between the two nations.

“Do not forget that there are Yorubas in Benin, so President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did exactly what was expected of him by helping to quell the coup,” he said.

Eze warned that unchecked coups and uprisings against constitutional authority could trigger a dangerous wave of instability across West Africa.

According to him, the security and prosperity of neighboring countries directly affect Nigeria’s own stability, given the large Nigerian communities in Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Ghana, as well as the extensive cross-border trade links.

He acknowledged that while President Patrice Talon’s government may not be perfect, “preserving democracy—even with its flaws—is far better than witnessing the return of military rule.”

Preventing a Domino Effect of Coups

Similarly, Professor Femi Otubanjo, a political scientist and research fellow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), warned that the intervention was essential to halt the growing domino effect of coups in the region.

“Already, we have four military regimes in the region, out of 15 countries in West Africa: Guinea-Bissau and the three AES countries—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger,” Otubanjo said.

“If the coup in Benin had succeeded, it would have encouraged other young military officers to believe they could attempt the same next door.”

He compared Nigeria’s decision to America’s containment strategy during the Vietnam War, emphasizing that intervention was necessary to prevent the “spread” of undemocratic governance.

Otubanjo further cautioned that allowing another coup to succeed would plunge the region into permanent instability, adding:

“We would be living each day under the likelihood of another coup occurring—perhaps in Ivory Coast, Guinea, or Ghana—and sooner or later the entire region would descend into chaos.”

Responding to critics who argue Nigeria should focus on its domestic challenges, the scholar dismissed such reasoning as shortsighted.

“Those who claim Nigeria should not intervene because we have not solved our own problems are driven by ‘stomach infrastructure’ thinking. Even the U.S. has homelessness and poverty, yet it continues to act globally in defense of its national interests.”

Legal and Diplomatic Dimensions

Professor Pine Atah of Benue State University also commended President Tinubu’s swift response, describing it as a decisive step to protect democratic governance in West Africa.

However, he expressed concern over the legality of the deployment, stressing the need for adherence to constitutional protocols.

“The starting point of the conversation should be whether Nigeria was invited to intervene,” he said.

While the government maintains that Benin formally requested assistance, some reports suggest that France may have approached Abuja first. Atah noted that if the deployment followed an official request from Benin, then the action aligns with Pan-African principles of mutual assistance.

“When a neighbour’s house is on fire and he seeks your help, it is only natural to respond,” he said.

Still, he warned that troop deployment before obtaining National Assembly approval raises constitutional concerns. If conducted under ECOWAS authority, he added, the operation would attract less controversy.

A Test of Democratic Leadership

Former Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu Ode, called the deployment a demonstration of Nigeria’s democratic leadership, though he cautioned that it may be viewed by some as reactionary if democracy continues to fail citizens at the grassroots level.

He also warned that the move could invite hostility from international actors, given Nigeria’s traditional non-aligned foreign policy stance, noting that countries supporting unconstitutional regimes may see the action as antagonistic.

Nonetheless, Ode maintained that the intervention ultimately serves Nigeria’s strategic and enlightened national interests, adding that both ECOWAS and the African Union must reassess their mechanisms for deterring coups and strengthening peer-review systems.

Nigeria’s Role in Regional Security

Reaffirming the military’s commitment to regional peace, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said Nigeria’s stability is inseparable from that of West Africa.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony for newly promoted Major Generals, Shaibu emphasized that the Army’s loyalty to the President, Constitution, and people must remain unwavering.

“Our allegiance must never waver. As senior officers, your conduct must reflect the values and expectations of your new status. Nigeria also carries a vital responsibility in sustaining the stability of the West African sub-region,” he said.

Defence Minister, retired General Christopher Musa, echoed that sentiment, stating that Nigeria must continue to support regional efforts to combat extremism, strengthen borders, and preserve democratic order.

“The stability of one nation contributes to the stability of the entire sub-region,” he said.

Balancing National and Regional Interests

While debate continues, supporters insist that Nigeria cannot stand idle while democracy collapses nearby. They argue that the cost of inaction—a chain reaction of coups and civil unrest—would be far greater than the price of timely intervention.