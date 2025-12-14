Two dead, nine injured in Brown University campus shooting

Hundreds of police officers fanned out across the Brown University campus and nearby neighborhoods on Saturday, December 13, 2025, searching for a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom, killing two people and wounding nine others. The attack occurred in the engineering building of the Ivy League university in Providence, Rhode Island, during final examinations.

The suspect remained at large late into the night as heavily armed officers combed the area and reviewed hours of surveillance footage.

Calm Escape Caught on Camera

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect—dressed entirely in black—calmly walking away from the scene. His face was obscured, and investigators said it was not immediately clear whether he was affiliated with the university.

According to Providence Police Deputy Chief Timothy O’Hara, the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was last seen leaving the building and may have been wearing a camouflage mask.

Victims and Response

University President Christina Paxson said ten of those shot were students, while an additional person was injured by debris or bullet fragments, though it was unclear if that victim was a student.

The gunfire brought the campus and nearby residential areas to a standstill. Streets that would normally be filled with students and families were eerily silent as police ordered a shelter-in-place that lasted for hours.

Officers in tactical gear escorted students from buildings to a temporary shelter at the university fitness center, while others were evacuated by bus—many without coats or personal belongings.

Investigation and Safety Measures

Authorities said it was unclear how the shooter gained access to the classroom. While the outer doors of the engineering building were unlocked, final exam rooms required badge access, according to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, who urged residents to stay indoors until the lockdown was lifted.

“The Brown community’s heart is breaking, and Providence’s heart is breaking along with it,” Smiley said.

A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said investigators believe the shooter used a handgun.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, a Democrat, vowed that all available resources were being deployed to locate the suspect, noting that the state has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States.

Casualties and Medical Condition

Rhode Island Hospital officials said nine gunshot victims were admitted; one remained in critical condition, six were in intensive care but stable, and two were in stable condition, according to hospital spokesperson Kelly Brennan.

Chaos During Exams

The shooting erupted during engineering design exams inside the Barus & Holley Building, a seven-story facility housing the School of Engineering and the Department of Physics. The complex contains more than 100 laboratories, classrooms, and faculty offices.

Emma Ferraro, a chemical engineering student, said she was in the lobby working on a final project when she heard several loud pops coming from the east side of the building.

“Once I realized they were gunshots, I just ran,” she said. “I sprinted to another building and hid there for hours.”

Eva Erickson, a doctoral candidate and former Survivor contestant, said she had left her lab only 15 minutes before the shooting. Locked down in the university gym later, she posted on social media that her labmate who had remained in the building was safely evacuated.

Students Describe Terror

Across campus, students described moments of panic and disbelief.

Alex Bruce, a senior biochemistry major, said he watched from his dormitory window as police surrounded the area.

“I’m just in here shaking,” he said.

Chiangheng Chien, a PhD engineering student, said his classmates turned off the lights and hid under desks after receiving a campus alert.

Mari Camara, 20, a junior from New York, said she took shelter in a nearby restaurant for more than three hours.

“Everyone is the same as me—shocked and terrified that something like this happened,” she said.

A Campus in Mourning

Founded in 1764, Brown University is the seventh-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, with over 7,300 undergraduates and 3,000 graduate students.

As police continued their search overnight, the once-bustling campus stood still—its community united in grief, disbelief, and a growing demand for answers.