2025 Best FIFA Football Awards, live on December 16

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com

The winners of the 10th edition of “The Best FIFA Football Awards™” will be announced at a gala dinner in Doha, Qatar, on December 16The special event will be broadcast live on FIFA.com, from 20:00 local time (18:00 CET).

According to FIFA’s schedule “On the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ final between Paris Saint-Germain and CR Flamengo at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, the world’s best players and coaches for 2025 will be revealed during the FIFA Celebration 2025 Dinner at Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha. Before that, the best fans, goalkeepers and goals will be announced in digital videos on FIFA platforms and across social media, along with the winner of the FIFA Fair Play Award.”

USAfricaLive.com notes that more than 16 million votes by soccer fans worldwide will have major roles in deciding multiple awards, including The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper.

FIFA stated that “All of these award winners have been decided by an equally weighted voting system between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s and men’s national teams, and media representatives.

In addition, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11.

Voting for the FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award – for the best goals in women’s and men’s football – has been split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends, while the winner of the FIFA Fan Award has been chosen entirely by fans, and the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award has been selected by an expert panel.”