Trump’s policies propel Democratic governors into the spotlight

President Donald Trump’s sweeping policy agenda—marked by aggressive immigration enforcement, deep federal spending cuts, and politically charged redistricting efforts—is reshaping not only the national landscape but also the Democratic Party’s next generation of leaders.

Governors Gavin Newsom of California, JB Pritzker of Illinois, and Wes Moore of Maryland have each seized the opportunity to position themselves as potential 2028 presidential contenders, using opposition to Trump’s policies as a springboard to build national recognition and strengthen their networks beyond state borders.

Democratic Governors Push Back

Trump’s recent directives—encouraging Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps in their favor, authorizing military-style immigration raids in Democratic cities, and implementing deep federal budget cuts—have provoked fierce resistance. For several Democratic governors, that resistance has become a political asset.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom championed a ballot measure countering Trump’s redistricting push, potentially giving Democrats a chance to gain seats in Congress next year. Celebrating the victory, Newsom delivered a high-profile speech in Houston, Texas, signaling his growing national ambitions.

Illinois’ Governor JB Pritzker has focused on defending immigrant communities amid Trump’s enforcement surge. He recently signed legislation barring federal immigration arrests at schools and courthouses and has been campaigning in key states like New Hampshire and Minnesota, urging Democrats to be more assertive against Trump.

In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore condemned Trump’s proposed cuts to the federal workforce and reductions in SNAP food assistance during the last government shutdown. In response, Moore restored full benefits at the state level and embarked on a campaign tour through swing states, portraying his actions as a defense of working families and democratic governance.

Democrats Seek a Check on Trump

The trio’s efforts have energized a Democratic base still reeling from Trump’s defeat of Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election and Republicans’ regaining control of Congress.

Mike Doyle, chair of the Harris County Democratic Party in Houston, said Newsom’s speech drew “one of the most enthusiastic crowds” he had ever seen.

“Newsom’s decision to essentially kick off his 2028 presidential campaign in Houston demonstrated the kind of aggressive, mathematically sophisticated thinking Democrats need nationally,” Doyle told reporters.

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher said the governors are channeling the same kind of anti-establishment energy that once propelled Barack Obama into national prominence during the George W. Bush administration.

“If you ask Democrats in polling what they want most from their elected officials, it is to put a check on Trump,” Belcher said.

Trump Strikes Back

As their profiles rise, Trump has intensified his attacks. On social media, he mocks Newsom as “Newscum”, labels Pritzker as “crazy” and a “big, fat slob,” and accuses Moore of “failing to control crime.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) dismissed the governors’ actions as political stunts, saying:

“In far-left states, extremists like Pritzker and Newsom can attack law enforcement and enable illegal immigrants, but once they step out of their Democrat bubbles, they’ll find most Americans don’t support these radical policies,” said RNC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar.

Newsom, Pritzker, and Moore did not respond to requests for comment.

The 2028 Landscape

Other Democratic governors—including Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Andy Beshear of Kentucky—are also seen as potential 2028 contenders, though Trump’s policies have given Newsom, Pritzker, and Moore a more direct platform to challenge him publicly.

In New York City, Trump’s unpopularity has also fueled political change: Zohran Mamdani’s surprise mayoral victory was partly attributed to his vocal opposition to Trump’s economic and immigration policies.

Newsom Leads the Charge

Of the rising Democratic stars, Newsom has most aggressively leveraged Trump’s presidency to build his national brand. His viral social media presence, where he regularly mocks the former president, has drawn millions of views.

In recent weeks, he taunted Trump over his so-called “peace prize” from FIFA, calling it a “participation trophy,” and shared a clip of Trump appearing to fall asleep during a cabinet meeting.

Newsom has also expanded his footprint abroad, addressing the global climate conference in Brazil—which Trump declined to attend—where he criticized the administration’s energy and economic policies.

“A lot of people in public life are understandably intimidated by Trump and how he operates. Newsom has shown he is not one of those people,” said Brian Brokaw, a longtime political adviser to the governor.

Pritzker and Moore Build Momentum

Pritzker has been testing his message in early-voting states, delivering an impassioned speech in New Hampshire, where he declared himself “contemptuous of Trump” while urging Democrats to abandon “timidity.”

Moore, meanwhile, has stepped up his national visibility—addressing the NAACP in Michigan, attending Democratic events in South Carolina, and supporting gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia, both of whom won their races.

Last month, Moore unveiled a plan to redraw Maryland’s congressional map, describing it as a direct challenge to Trump’s redistricting campaign.

“Because of the way Trump has governed, it has elevated issues to a national level that may have otherwise not become national issues,” said a senior Moore adviser.

A Party Searching for Its Future

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 64% of Democrats view Newsom favorably, while most remain unfamiliar with Pritzker and Moore, suggesting both still need to build broader name recognition.

For now, as Trump dominates Washington’s political agenda, the Democratic governors positioning themselves as his most outspoken critics are finding that opposition to Trumpism remains the surest path to national prominence.