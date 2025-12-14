Central African Republic opens presidential campaign under strain

Election campaigning has officially begun in the Central African Republic (CAR) ahead of the presidential election scheduled for December 28, marking the start of a critical political season in a nation still grappling with fragility and instability.

Incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadéra launched his re-election campaign on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Bangui’s Omnisports Stadium, where he addressed thousands of cheering supporters. His campaign began earlier in Sibut, before returning to the capital to a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Touadéra’s team is aiming for a first-round victory, banking on high voter turnout and his image as a symbol of stability.

Igor Tola Kogadou, a ruling party lawmaker and candidate for the National Assembly under the United Hearts Movement (MCU), praised the momentum of the president’s campaign.

“I saw the population mobilizing for this election, for the victory of the Head of State, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra, candidate number one, the champion of the United Hearts Movement in the first round,” he said.

Touadéra’s Message: Peace and Stability

Seeking a second term, President Touadéra has cast himself as the guarantor of peace and national unity, pledging to continue efforts to consolidate stability after years of political unrest and conflict.

Former Minister of Humanitarian Action Josiane Nina Bemakassui highlighted the strong emotional response among supporters at the rally.

“You see there is joy, enthusiasm, and a lot of emotion, because we see that the population has understood that peace is needed. And the Central African people want peace with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra. That is why we are all here, truly joyful, to begin this presidential, legislative, regional, and municipal campaign,” she said.

Opposition Pushes for Change

Meanwhile, opposition candidate Anicet-Georges Dologuélé, leader of the Union for Central African Renewal (URCA), presented his 25-point platform ahead of the official campaign start. His manifesto emphasizes rebuilding state institutions and reviving the struggling economy.

“Without a strong state, there is neither development, nor stability, nor a future. The third pillar is economic recovery and the creation of opportunities for all. We want a country where initiative is encouraged and where work pays,” Dologuélé said.

In a symbolic political shift, Dologuélé also secured the backing of Serge Bokassa, a former minister and ex-ally of Touadéra. The endorsement is seen as a significant defection from the ruling party.

Dologuélé sharply criticized the government, accusing it of politicizing nationality laws and undermining democratic institutions.

“The architecture of Central African democracy has collapsed. Nationality is being handed out left and right; they even talk about distributing it through some tokenization, I don’t know what, and meanwhile, the nationality of fellow citizens is being challenged,” he said.

A Climate of Tension

The two-week campaign period is unfolding under what the United Nations describes as a tense political atmosphere, marked by security concerns, deep polarization, and fears of potential unrest.

Despite the tension, all major candidates—including President Touadéra—have called for peaceful, issue-based campaigning and urged citizens to make their voices heard through the ballot box rather than violence.

As the December 28 election approaches, the Central African Republic faces a pivotal choice between continuity and change—one that will test the resilience of its fragile democracy.