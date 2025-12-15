Gunmen kill one, kidnap dozens in Kogi church assault

Armed men suspected to be bandits have attacked a church in Kogi State, killing one person and abducting more than 20 worshippers, including children. The assault occurred during Sunday service (December 14, 2025) at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Aiyetoro Kiri, located in the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen, estimated to be over 50 in number, stormed the church premises in the middle of worship, firing indiscriminately before whisking away members of the congregation.

A resident told reporters that one person was fatally shot, while the assailants escaped with several victims into nearby forests.

The incident marks the second major attack in Aiyetoro Kiri within weeks. In a previous invasion, bandits abducted 50 residents and looted valuables, including dozens of mobile phones, from a local business centre.

Residents say the renewed violence has triggered mass panic and displacement, with many families now fleeing the area.

Simultaneous Attacks in Other Communities

Elsewhere in Kogi State, coordinated attacks were also reported in Oke-Agi and Ilai communities within the Mopamuro Local Government Area, where gunmen launched early-morning assaults that left several dead, injured, and kidnapped.

The attacks, which began around 4 a.m., reportedly lasted for more than an hour as the gunmen raided two different settlements simultaneously. Eyewitnesses said distress calls to security agencies during the assault were answered too late to prevent casualties.

The first attack occurred at Jamroro, a settlement between Oke-Agi and Takete Isao, predominantly occupied by members of the Tiv ethnic group. Multiple residents were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

In the second attack, near Ilai Grammar School, gunmen killed one person and kidnapped three others, plunging the town into fear and mourning.

Residents Demand Security Intervention

Local leaders and community representatives have expressed outrage over the frequency of attacks and the slow response from security forces.

Hon. Ademola Bello, Chairman of the Mopamuro Local Government Area, confirmed the incidents, describing them as “deeply tragic” and calling for immediate reinforcement of security personnel in vulnerable communities.

Traditional rulers also condemned the attacks, urging the state and federal governments to act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed and restore public confidence.

Residents say they are living in constant fear, calling for decisive and sustained action to combat the growing wave of banditry that has gripped Kogi State’s western and central regions.

As of press time, officials were still attending to the injured victims at an undisclosed hospital, while search operations for the abducted worshippers continued.

Efforts to reach SP William Ayah, spokesperson for the Kogi State Police Command, were unsuccessful, as his phone lines remained unreachable at the time of filing this report.