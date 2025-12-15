Ugandan military confirms arrest of missing catholic priest

The Ugandan military has confirmed that it is holding Father Deusdedit Ssekabira, a Catholic priest who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, accusing him of involvement in what it described as “violent subversive activities.”

In a statement on Sunday, December 14, 2025, the army said Father Ssekabira was in custody and would face charges in court.

The Catholic Diocese of Masaka, where the priest serves, had earlier alleged that he was “kidnapped by men in Uganda Army uniform.” The church has yet to comment on the military’s accusations.

Church Demands Immediate Release

The Masaka Diocese first raised alarm about Father Ssekabira’s disappearance on Saturday, December 13, 2025, nearly two weeks after he went missing on December 3.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba described the incident as a “grievous wound” to the local church, the broader Catholic community, and the priest’s family.

“The incident on 3 December is a grievous wound for the local church, the wider Catholic community, and Father Ssekabira’s family,” Bishop Jjumba said, adding that the diocese and its legal team were working to ensure the priest’s safe return.

The Ugandan national police also announced that they were investigating reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged abduction. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), police said they were “verifying the claims” and would share updates when available.

Mounting Political and Human Rights Concerns

Father Ssekabira’s detention comes amid growing concern over the conduct of Uganda’s security forces, especially as the country heads toward national elections next month.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine, who is running against long-serving President Yoweri Museveni, condemned the arrest and accused the army of targeting civilians.

Wine claimed that many of his supporters had also been abducted or detained, calling the priest’s arrest “a reflection of the regime’s intolerance of dissent.”

“What is happening in Uganda is systematic. Civilians, activists, and even clergy are not safe,” Wine said.

In recent months, several high-profile disappearances have fueled criticism of Museveni’s government. In October, two Kenyan human rights activists went missing for five weeks after allegedly being abducted during a campaign event for Wine. They were later released.

President Museveni later confirmed their arrest, describing them as “experts in riots” who had been detained for questioning before being freed.

Growing International Attention

The case of Father Ssekabira has drawn attention to what rights groups describe as a worrying escalation in government crackdowns on opposition voices, journalists, and civil society leaders ahead of the polls.

Analysts warn that the priest’s detention could further strain relations between the Catholic Church—a powerful moral and social force in Uganda—and the Museveni administration, which has faced repeated accusations of human rights abuses.

Observers caution that as election day approaches, tensions between the government, security agencies, and the opposition could intensify, raising fears of further arrests and political unrest.