Market Outlook: African stocks, currency moves, and key political developments

A series of global and regional developments—including central bank meetings, commodity price shifts, and geopolitical tensions—are expected to influence African markets on Monday, according to analysts and market observers.

Global Markets

Asian equities fell sharply in early trading on Monday, December 15, 2025, as investors reduced risk exposure ahead of a week packed with central bank decisions and key economic data releases. The cautious sentiment reflected broader uncertainty over monetary policy directions in major economies.

Oil Prices

Global oil prices edged higher, recovering part of last week’s 4% decline, as investors weighed the risk of potential supply disruptions stemming from rising U.S.-Venezuela tensions. Gains were tempered by persistent concerns about global oversupply and speculation surrounding a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Emerging Markets

African Stocks

South Africa

The South African rand remained steady on Friday, buoyed by firmer gold prices, while investors turned their attention to upcoming consumer inflation data expected next week. The report will offer fresh insights into the health of Africa’s most industrialized economy and guide expectations for future interest rate moves.

Rwanda–Democratic Republic of Congo Tensions

Rwanda’s actions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been described as a “clear violation” of the peace agreement signed in Washington under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His comments mark the latest American rebuke of Kigali’s military involvement in the region and signal growing international concern over renewed instability in the Great Lakes area.

Nigeria Energy

Nigeria has granted permits to 28 energy companies under a new programme aimed at ending routine gas flaring, a longstanding environmental challenge. The initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions while channeling captured gas into electricity generation and other productive uses, according to government officials.

Mali Mining

In Mali, a judge has ordered the return of three metric tons of gold—seized nearly a year ago from Barrick Gold’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex—to the Canadian mining company, according to two individuals familiar with the case. The ruling marks a significant legal development in one of West Africa’s largest gold-producing nations.