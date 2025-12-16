Abaribe on Why “Tinubu Will Lose the 2027 Election”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

A critical and influential voice in the politics of Nigeria, the Senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe has assessed the future of the country and reached a conclusion that the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose the 2027 presidential election.

The senator made his prediction on Monday, December 17, 2025, during the ‘Politics Today’ show on Nigeria’s Channels Television.
Abaribe said that “Everybody loses elections, and Tinubu will lose in 2027 because I understand how Nigerians feel.”

He stated that although the INEC declared Tinubu the winner in 2023, the APC flagbearer “never truly won” in the eyes of the people.

Abaribe cautioned as he argued that “This time, it won’t be like 2023 when results were announced at 3 a.m. before most people woke up. That tactic won’t work anymore. People are ready, and the masses are even more prepared.”

USAfrica Exclusive: APGA’s Abaribe says “Ikpeazu is Wike’s lackey”

