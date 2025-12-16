Nigeria Mourns as Former Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad Passes Away

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (rtd.), has died at the age of 71. His death was confirmed on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. He reportedly passed away in a hospital in Saudi Arabia after a brief illness.

The news of his passing was announced by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students, which described his death as a great loss to the judiciary, the legal profession, and the nation. The association expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to his family and the Nigerian judiciary.

Justice Muhammad was born on December 31, 1953, in Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He had a long and distinguished career in the Nigerian judicial system, serving at various levels including the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

He became the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2019 and served until June 2022, when he resigned on health grounds before reaching the statutory retirement age. His tenure came during a challenging period for the judiciary, marked by public scrutiny and internal disagreements, but he remained a key figure in Nigeria’s legal history.

Following his death, tributes have poured in from across the country. Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, described him as one of the state’s most respected sons and praised his dedication to justice and national service. The Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council also expressed condolences, noting his contributions to the development of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad is remembered for his decades of service, his commitment to judicial processes, and his role in shaping Nigeria’s legal system. He is survived by family members, colleagues, and many who were influenced by his work and mentorship.